GRA launches ‘Padna’ app to simplify taxpayer processes

AS the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) continues to take steps toward modernising its services, the tax body has launched ‘Padna,’ a mobile application designed to facilitate taxpayer registration and improve tax compliance. The initiative, which is part of the agency’s broader digital transformation strategy, was unveiled at GRA’s headquarters on Monday.

The Head of Information Technology (IT) at GRA, Sese Jones, explained that the term ‘Padna’ is derived from the agency’s slogan, “Your partner in development.”

He likened it to having a personal friend within the GRA, emphasising that it aims to streamline the process of obtaining documents. He said the app is designed to eliminate traditional barriers to taxpayer registration, such as lengthy paperwork and in-person visits to GRA offices.

“So, the key objectives for the product are to improve taxpayer engagement. We want a one-on-one conversation with you guys. We want to make that engagement closer and provide a convenient means for you to conduct your business at the GRA via mobile device,” Jones added.

The app allows individuals and businesses to register for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), a critical requirement for conducting transactions in Guyana. It also includes features for updating personal and business details, tracking application statuses, notifications of important events related to the processing of documents and accessing tax-related information.

The ‘Panda’ app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Upon downloading, users are required to create an account using a valid email address. Once registered, they can follow a step-by-step process to apply for their TIN by providing essential information, including proof of identification, contact details, and, for businesses, company registration documents. Once this information is verified, applicants will be required to visit their nearest GRA office to pay the necessary fees and uplift their document.

The app features a vehicle tax and income tax calculator, enabling taxpayers to easily estimate taxes for their vehicles. The app uses a secure platform to protect users’ personal data and employs advanced encryption methods to ensure privacy and security.

The app also generates quick-response (QR) codes that can be used for authentication purposes with banks and other institutions, ensuring secure and efficient verification of information.

Jones explained: “Our second feature, which I think you’d enjoy, is all documents that we issue—we give you an electronic version. The expectation is that we’ll be working with our stakeholders: national institutions, banks and any other ministries. On the part of those agencies, you provide them a counterpart app, which allows them to look up any information you present to them. You present it through our code, and then they’re able to pull up facts about what you just presented.” For those who may require assistance, the app features a built-in help section with Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), video tutorials and the option to contact GRA’s support team.

Meanwhile, GRA’s Deputy Commissioner-General, Hema Khan, said the agency is focused on simplifying the tax administration system in Guyana.

She stated: “We remain committed to making meaningful strides in key areas, all with the goal of better serving our valued taxpayers. Our focus includes expanding the range of services we offer, establishing new offices to bring us closer to you, and modernising our facilities to meet current and future demands. Embracing on-line submissions to make processes faster and more efficient, creating a paperless environment to streamline operations and reduce our carbon footprint, and reducing processing times to provide faster service and improve your experience.”

To complement the ‘Padna’ app, the GRA plans to roll out a series programmes to educate the public about the app and its benefits. Looking ahead, the GRA intends to expand the app’s functionalities to include features such as payment-processing. The ultimate goal, according to Khan, is to create a fully integrated digital ecosystem. The launch of the ‘Padna’ app aligns with the government’s broader push for digital transformation across all sectors.

Padna joins a suite of innovative solutions offered by GRA, including the OPTIMAL Revenue Management System for tax-returns filing, Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), which streamlines customs management, and the Licence Revenue Processing System (LRPS) for online driver’s licence registration.