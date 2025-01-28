Gov’t ensuring country’s oil resources reach all of Guyana–Minister Bharrat affirms

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, has affirmed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has and will continue to ensure that the benefits of Guyana’s oil resources reach all citizens of Guyana.

Bharrat made this known during the second day of the 2025 national budget debate in the National Assembly, where he underscored that the government has implemented a significant number of initiatives to ensure prosperity for all.

The Natural Resources Minister called out the opposition for their lofty promises and claims of how they would manage the oil and gas sector of the country.

He said: “You come to the National Assembly with all these lofty promises and recommendations that we will manage this sector and that we will ensure that the oil money reaches down to the people.

“Mr Speaker, we are doing that! The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is doing that and we will continue to do that in President Ali’s second term in office after the 2025 election,” he affirmed.

Bharrat, in calling out two opposition members, noted that when he listened to their recommendations, these are the very projects being implemented by the PPP/C government.

“So, I’m wondering if they’re really following what is happening in this country or not,” he lamented.

The minister noted that opposition members will come again as they did in 2015 and 2020 with lofty promises such as implementing a $400,000 threshold or $80,000 pension, and a $1 million cash grant.

However, he reminded the viewing and listening public that those were the same persons who took away the cash grant from students, added VAT on light and water and even education.

Addressing their recommendations, he said, “Apparently you have no idea as to the revenue earnings of our country because you would simply make our country bankrupt… we will be unable to do anything regardless of whether it is infrastructure, whether it is healthcare, whether it is education… or any other services, we will be a bankrupt country once you follow your policy.”

Comparing and contrasting the policies based on track records, Bharrat said the people of the country will be able to see for themselves whether the PPP/C is good for the country, or if they would prefer to go back to fake promises from the group of people whose relationship is on “life support.”

The minister noted that the current PPP/C administration has led with transparency, and further added that the people of Guyana deserve to know how the revenue garnered from the natural resources sector in the country is being spent on managing the country.

Against this backdrop, he indicated that the PPP/C government is doing and implementing plans and programmes to ensure that Guyanese and Guyanese businesses prosper.

Bharrat noted that one opposition MP spoke at length about new revenue and the amount of revenue that exists now.

“He failed to realise it is because of the prudent management of the resources and the economy that we are in the position that we are today,” the Natural Resources Minister said.

He added: “It is not how much you have; it is how well you manage it.”

With this, he reiterated that Guyana’s resources are being managed properly with the revenue being used to ensure Guyanese have better lives.