Brathwaite lauds team’s effort and Warrican’s
Captains Kraig Brathwaite and Shan Masood share the spoils at the end of the series.
WEST Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, heaped praise on his team following their resounding 120-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Multan on Monday. The victory not only squared the two-match series at 1-1 but also marked the West Indies’ first Test win in Pakistan since 1990.
Brathwaite commended the young squad for their resilience and adaptability in challenging conditions, emphasising the significance of the win. “We haven’t played in Pakistan for a number of years, but we haven’t won here in a while, so to come here and do it as a young group is incredible,” Brathwaite said.
The West Indies delivered a comprehensive performance, bouncing back from a first-innings deficit to dominate the remainder of the game. After being bowled out for 163 in their first innings, the team restricted Pakistan to 154 before producing their best batting effort of the series, scoring 244 in the second innings. The total gave them a challenging lead of 253, which their bowlers defended with ease, dismissing Pakistan for 133.
Brathwaite highlighted the team’s bravery with the bat, particularly on a turning pitch that offered plenty of challenges for batters. “On this pitch, there’s a ball with your name on it around the corner. We did that with the bat in the second innings, and it was good to see. It was a good experience. When you get on better pitches, you can have a similar mindset, and it will help you in the long run,” he explained.
The skipper reserved special praise for Jomel Warrican, whose outstanding performance with the ball was pivotal to the win. Warrican claimed 5-27 in Pakistan’s second innings, taking his match tally to 9 wickets and his series haul to 19 wickets, showcasing his dominance on spin-friendly surfaces.
“He always says he’s one of the best players of offspin in the Caribbean, it’s good to see him get some runs. He and Motie in the first innings really set the game up for us,” Brathwaite remarked, referring to Warrican’s valuable contribution of 36 runs in the first innings, which helped the West Indies post a competitive total.
Warrican’s perseverance and consistency stood out, and Brathwaite acknowledged his journey. “He’s been in and out for a long time, but he showed his class, and he’s here to stay,” the captain added. (Sportsmax)

 

