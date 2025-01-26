News Archives
Guyana Energy Conference announces venue change for Taste of Guyana event
This ancillary event, planned for February 18th, will now be held at the Kingston Esplanade area
IN an effort to ensure a consolidated experience for two of its new initiatives, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has announced a change of venue for its Taste of Guyana Event.

This ancillary event, planned for February 18th, was initially set for Main Street, Georgetown. Patrons can now look forward to experiencing this culinary extravaganza at the Kingston Esplanade area.

This ensures that the initiative is in proximity to the Conference Village, another new event that the Guyana Energy Conference will be hosting on February 17th, 2025.

Notably, the Conference Village will serve as a precursory opening to the main four-day conference being held at the Marriott Hotel from February 18th to 21st, 2025. It will showcase Guyana’s agri-tourism potential alongside the incredible talents of its arts and crafts vendors.

As for the Taste of Guyana event, it is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce and Industry. The Guyana Energy Conference is working with the Ministry of Agriculture on the Conference Village.

