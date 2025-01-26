‘Not a single promise’ kept by APNU+AFC

-Datadin blazes opposition for poor management of education, healthcare, oil &gas sectors

-Highlights strides made under PPP/C, supports Budget 2025 for fostering growth, opportunities for all

MEMBERS of Parliament (MP) Sanjeev Datadin has emphasised that it is not the opposition’s promises, but rather the tangible results delivered by the current government that are fostering prosperity and shaping a bright future for Guyana.

He made this statement during his presentation on the first day of the 2025 budget debate at the 92nd sitting of the National Assembly.

He said: “There’s one side that will have a talk shop and promise everything. [Then] there’s another side that will deliver.”

Although his presentation focused on how this year’s budget will expand opportunities in all sectors, he also rebutted a number of claims made by several opposition parliamentarians who had presented before him.

Opposition Chief Whip Christopher Jones claimed: “Under the David Granger administration, Mr Speaker, patients across the country were provided life-saving dialysis treatment, free of cost at several centres.”

Datadin dismissed the claim as being “economical with the truth,” firmly rebutting it. He also highlighted how the policies of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition government had failed to address the needs of the people.

Datadin reminded the House: “Dialysis was not free under APNU. What happened under the APNU, and the only thing to happen, was a $300,000 one-off payment given to persons who required dialysis.”

This stands in sharp contrast to the treatment of dialysis patients under the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Datadin said. Under the current government, each dialysis patient receives $600,000 per year in assistance, benefiting 550 individuals. Additionally, new diagnostic labs and centres have been established under the current administration, with facilities in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six, and 10. Datadin also pointed out that all the new hospitals set to open soon will be fully equipped.

Jones also spoke extensively on the need for young people to get more opportunities and during his presentation, he painted a grim future for the youth under the PPP/C.

However, Datadin reminded him of how the APNU+AFC government treated youth and the lack of opportunities within the education sector.

“When it came to fees at the university, the coalition government APNU+AFC raised university fees by 35 per cent. That is a fact. The University Council subsequently met and 10 per cent more was what the administrative fees were raised [by],” the MP stated.

He then compared that with the tangible impact of delivered promises under the PPP/C.

He said: “We all know that, at present, the position of this government is university education is free. Those who have loans and student loans before, it’s going to be written off.”

Datadin then reminded the other side of how the University of Guyana (UoG) loan students were treated. While some APNU+AFC government ministers were benefitting from education opportunities, he said, those UoG loan students had their names published in newspapers stating that they could not travel.

SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS

While commending this year’s $1.38 trillion budget, Datadin reflected on the opportunities it presents for all. Datadin then spoke of Guyana’s vast growth which has set the country in a league of its own.

He said: “We are now witnessing right before our eyes, an economic transformation that positions Guyana on an upward economic trajectory that we have never seen. Guyana stands out now as a beacon not only in the Caribbean and CARICOM, but on the world stage.

“The accomplishments that we have achieved, Mr Speaker, were all promised in the PPP’s 2020 Manifesto. They are not milestones, Mr. Speaker, more markers, more symbols of all that has been achieved, and what keeping your promises look like. Tangible results, visionary leadership, sound government, a deep commitment to the people of Guyana.”

The MP said that a large portion of Guyana’s economic growth is linked to the rapidly evolving oil and gas sector.

Speaking on the management of the sector, he said that the revenues are being carefully managed and being spent to improve the country’s infrastructure and ensure that there is sustainability and development.

Although the oil and gas sector was poorly managed under the previous coalition administration, Datadin said that under the PPP/C there is growth and transparency.

The Local Content Act (LCA) is one of these growth instruments that the MP referenced, which also protects citizens.

“What existed before it, as usual, promises, perhaps feasibility studies, perhaps reports from the (APNU+AFC) petroleum advisers…” he said.

Since the LCA came into action under the PPP/C, more than 1,100 companies have applied for and obtained local content certificates, he said.

This means that there are 1,100 companies involved in the petroleum sector that are at least 51 per cent owned by Guyanese people.

In 2024 alone, that accounted for revenues in excess of USD $620 million, he explained.

“That’s what keeping your promise looks like. That’s what caring about the people of Guyana looks like. Don’t say you’re going to have a policy to benefit them and for which they would be able to develop their companies and earn revenue and you don’t actually do it,” Datadin firmly stated.

Other measures that the government has put in place to ensure that Guyanese are safeguarded, are the revised Petroleum Activities Act and the Natural Resource Fund.

The education sector and healthcare in Guyana have grown by leaps and bounds, according to Datadin, who extensively highlighted the remarkable achievements made. Addressing the lyrical of fiscal space that the Opposition continues to wax when pressed about their stint in office, Datadin reminded them of the hundreds of taxes they imposed on the backs of Guyanese,

But, when the PPP/C came back into power, they was all reversed, he said.

“All of it [sic] was reversed. We took away VAT on water. We took away VAT on electricity. We took away VAT on education. All of that was done,” he said.

He highlighted that 50,000 jobs have been delivered already under the PPP/C and the promise of 50,000 house lots is being materialised.

He said: “When APNU+AFC was in government, not one single promise was kept. There is not one infrastructure project that was undertaken in this country during that five years that they can point to.”

ATTEMPTS TO REWRITE HISTORY

Opposition parliamentarian, Deonarine Ramsaroop during his presentation claimed that the Community Service Officers (CSOs) were not fired under the APNU+AFC.

However, Datadin was alarmed by this untrue claim and rebutted it.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, again, we’re facing a startling thing that occurs in this House with regularity. The attempt to rewrite history. The honourable member before me [Deonarine Ramsaroop] said CSOs were not fired.

“This is a fact that they were fired. Mr. Speaker, it’s rather simple. Today they had a job, tomorrow they didn’t. They were fired.”

He then flayed the opposition MP for justifying putting those CSOs on the breadline because of their alleged political affiliation.