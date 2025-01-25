UG lecturer publishes book on community radio in South Asia

LECTURER at the University of Guyana’s Centre for Communication Studies (CCS), Dr Taijrani Rampersaud-Skorka, on Wednesday, launched her path-breaking book: Community Radio in South Asia: Mapping the Alternative Mediascape in Nepal, India, and Bangladesh.

According to a press release from the university, the soft launch was held at the University of Guyana’s Education Lecture Theatre in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed Martin; Lecturer and Media Expert, Dr Seeta Shah Roath; several members of the university’s Senior Management Team; other staff; and students. The author’s family and friends also attended the event.

The publication is an expanded version of Dr Rampersaud-Skorka’s doctoral thesis and offers a comprehensive exploration of community radio as a medium for grassroots social change in three South Asian countries—Nepal, India, and Bangladesh.

This scholarly work has already garnered international acclaim for its unique contributions to community media studies and its insightful analysis of the alternative mediascape.

Dr Rampersaud-Skorka shared her inspiration for the project during the launch, noting: “Having done the legwork and interacted with so many stakeholders, I did not want my work to disappear after being awarded the doctoral degree. I wanted to be part of the amazing social change process that I was privileged enough to document. This book is a testament to the resilience and innovation of grassroots communities who, through community radio, are shaping their own developmental narratives.”

The book’s genesis lies in Dr Rampersaud-Skorka’s years of research, which involved creating the South Asia Community Media Database Version One, a groundbreaking resource that maps 519 active community radio stations across Nepal, India, and Bangladesh.

“Navigating multicultural societies is not easy. However, the support of my academic mentors, translators, and key organisations like the UNESCO Chair on Community Media, AMARC Asia-Pacific, and Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) made it possible,” the author said.

Dr Rampersaud-Skorka’s research involved extensive fieldwork, interviews with over 50 community radio practitioners, and the development of a mapping methodology that has set a new benchmark in the study of alternative media.

Despite challenges, including the isolation of studying abroad and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Rampersaud-Skorka persevered, drawing on the support of her academic community and personal determination.

“Writing is not an easy process. There were moments I thought about giving up. But I’m here today, and it feels incredible to see my work in print and know it can make an impact,” she said proudly.

Dr Rampersaud-Skorka added: “I hope this book is part of the process of giving a voice to the voiceless, of communicating that societies need not be technologically advanced to be considered developed, and that grassroots knowledge is just as important as academic knowledge.”

She hopes her book will inspire readers, particularly those in community media, journalism, and South Asian studies. The author envisions her framework serving as a foundation for future research and her work showcasing the power of grassroots initiatives in driving social change.

Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Martin, in her remarks at the launch, said: “The launch of this book is a testament to the enduring relevance of radio in connecting communities globally, especially in regions where modern technologies remain inaccessible. As a scholar, teacher, and remarkable human being, Dr Rampersaud-Skorka exemplifies the spirit of giving back that the University of Guyana instils in its alumni. Her journey from learning under a tree at UG to contributing significantly to the university during challenging times reflects the transformative impact of education and service. This is the essence of what universities strive to achieve—lifting others with whatever resources we have.”

Dr Rampersaud-Skorka’s book is a significant addition to the growing body of literature on community media and social change.

Her previous work includes co-editing six photography volumes celebrating the 10th anniversary of Guyana Photographers. However, this book represents her first solo authorship in academic publishing.

Dr Seeta Shah Roath also delivered a presentation at the book launch. She contextualised radio and community media by highlighting their role in fostering communication, education, and collaboration within communities.

She traced the history of community radio efforts in Guyana, particularly her involvement in establishing a radio studio at the University of Guyana, initially intended as a community broadcasting station.

Despite challenges, she contributed to the eventual establishment of UG Radio. Dr Roath underscored the distinctiveness of community radio, explaining that it is “owned by the community, the content is designed [and] produced by the community,” in contrast to commercial radio, which is driven by advertisements and private ownership agendas.

She also discussed her proposal for an educational community radio station linked to the Guyana Learning Channel and her advocacy for integrating terrestrial and satellite communication to bridge educational gaps across regions.

The book will be available soon at the University of Guyana’s library and for sale at the university’s campus store.

Other recent book publications by University of Guyana scholars include:

1. Ethnic Stratification and Cultural Pluralism in Guyana – by Dr. Duane Edwards, Palgrave Macmillan.

2. A Guide to the Principles and Practices of the Geography School-Based Assessment by Linda Johnson-Bhola, UG Press.

3. The Archaeology of Guyana 2nd edition by Mark Plew and Louisa Daggers, UG Press.

4. Post-secondary Chemistry Education in Developing Countries: Advancing Diversity in Pedagogy and Practice by Dr Dawn Fox, Ms Medeba Uzzi and Dr Jacqueline Murray.

Upcoming books by UG Scholars include:

1. A Ray of Hope: Reflections on the Development of Science and Technology in Guyana and the Caribbean by Ulric Trotz, UG Press.

2. A re-issue of the publication: My God-Inspired Journey by Gwendolin Tross, UG Press.

3. Indenture Wreathed in Opium by Dr. Mark Tumbridge, Hansib Publications.

Other books by University of Guyana authors may also be available at the University of Guyana’s Campus Store, please visit here for more details: https://www.store.uog.edu.gy/ (University of Guyana)