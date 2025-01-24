News Archives
‘These are our people’
-Dr Jagdeo says Guyanese deported from US will be accepted

GUYANESE will be accepted back home should they be deported from the United States, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has said.

He made this position known during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House when questioned about the United States impending immigration policies.

Dr Jagdeo said stated if Guyana can accept people coming from Venezuela, it can accept Guyanese.

“….if we can absorb them (Venezuelans) in our country and they’re working here and they’re living here decently, then why shouldn’t we do that for our own people if they were deported back home? This is home to them.

“These are our own people. Once they’re Guyanese and they’re verified to be Guyanese, then you have to take your people back,” he said.

According to BBC, the new US President, Donald Trump, signed a series of immigration and border-related actions and decrees earlier this week which aim to deal with immigration matters.

According to the notice published externally on the Federal Register’s website, the expedited removal procedure went into effect on the evening of January 21.

Officers can now employ the policy anywhere in the United States, whereas previously it was only applicable to undocumented migrants who were caught within 100 miles (160 km) of the nation’s international borders.

“The effect of this change will be to enhance national security and public safety – while reducing government costs – by facilitating prompting immigration determinations,” the notice reads.

