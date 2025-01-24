GPF gets $50M in enforcement equipment to enhance traffic management

-Minister Edghill calls for ‘culture change’ on roadways

AIMED at improving and enhancing traffic management, the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), presented $50 million worth of enforcement equipment to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

In his opening remarks at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) tarmac at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Thursday morning, Public Works Minister stressed that speeding has become a part of the Guyanese culture, and all drivers need to recognise that “one life loss on our roadway is one too many.”

He noted that this is an issue affecting everyone in Guyana, one that is not imported or derived from a foreign source, but rather a problem that pertains to the culture, mindset, and behaviour of all road users.

According to him, while the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has consistently prioritised the infrastructural development of community roads and highways since assuming office in 2020, their foremost focus has been implementing measures for road safety.

“Under this loan (LO2741/BL_GY), a traffic diagnostic action plan was done through a consultancy, and the report is now available…on some of the recommendations that are being made,” Minister Edghill shared.

Requesting the public to envision a scenario where an ambulance is transporting their loved ones to the hospital, with just 10 minutes to save a life and faced with the challenge of navigating speed bumps, Minister Edghill stated that although speed bumps are important and necessary in certain instances, they are not ideal in every situation.

The Public Works Minister said: “While there is a big demand for speed bumps, it is not the answer. It might suppress speeding, but it will also interfere with accessibility at a very crucial time, where minutes make a difference between life and death.

“While everyone may want speed bumps, I am making a call this morning, at the individual level, [that] we must have a culture change as it relates to traffic and the use of our roads in Guyana.”

Minister Edghill further stated that while he and his ministry will continue to support the GPF in upholding the laws of Guyana, he is charging Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh and his team, to ensure that illegal vending, containers, and debris are removed from the roadways.

According to him, these impediments are clearly dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians and must not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Lorena Salazar, the IDB Country Representative, in her presentation, took the opportunity to urge drivers to exercise caution while navigating the roadways.

According to her, they should realise that the onus is on them to ensure that they look out for themselves, their fellow drivers, and those who they are responsible for transporting.

She added, “It is better to lose one minute of your time than to lose your life in a minute.”

Ms. Salazar also mentioned that IDB is pleased to collaborate with Guyana to improve road safety across the country.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, noted that the GPF is satisfied with the new equipment, which will significantly contribute to the ongoing modernisation of its traffic operations.

Some of the equipment include nine cameras, 50 wheel clamps, five single-zone direction sensing radars, and one portable speed bump-modular segment.

Additionally, items were procured for the ministry’s road safety interventions.

These include five-number digital speed measuring devices, 10 LED-powered YIELD signs, and 10 LED-powered STOP signs.

These upgrades, according to the Ministry of Public Works, are aimed at improving visibility, promoting compliance with traffic regulations, and ensuring safer roadways for all citizens.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Ravindradat Budhram, the traffic chief, Senior Engineer of the Ministry of Public Works Kester Hinds, other officials and ranks of the Guyana Police Force were all in attendance.