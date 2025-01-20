New Found Out gets access to potable water

SOME 35 households in the riverine community of New Found Out, Region 10, now have access to potable water, thanks to a newly drilled well by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). The initiative is a significant step toward improving the quality of life for residents, who previously depended on water from the river and rainwater harvesting for their daily needs.

Residents joined the Hon Collin D Croal, Minister of Housing and Water, along with GWI’s Hinterland Services Director Mr Ramchand Jailal and Engineer, Mr Jumal Duncan for the commissioning of the $24.3 million water-supply system on Saturday. Present were also officials from the nearby community of Bartica, Region Seven including the Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Anthony Murray and Prime Ministerial Representative Mr Ewrin Ward.

Minister Croal highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to essential services for all citizens.

“Everybody must be able to benefit equally from the services that your government is delivering,” Minister Croal affirmed, noting that this project fulfils a promise made to address the community’s concerns.

The new system is providing water access to approximately 95 per cent of the community, enabling residents to meet basic needs such as washing, and cooking with ease.

Hinterland Services Director Mr Jailal explained that initially, one well was planned for the community of Falmouth, which was also commissioned on Saturday. The contractor was able to successfully drill the well to a depth of 100 metres. However, GWI had budgeted for a depth of 120 metres, resulting in cost savings for the project.

Following consultations at Falmouth with Toshao Gregory Williams, it was revealed that the New Found Out community also faced a critical gap in access to potable water. With this information, the government approved the drilling of a second well to serve New Found Out, further expanding water access in the region.

Elderly resident Ms Sheila Miller expressed her happiness, recalling the challenges of fetching muddy river water for washing clothing. “We happy for this,” she said, relieved that water now comes directly to her home.

Works undertaken for the New Found Out Water Supply System are as follows: drilling of a potable water well to a depth of 100 metres; installation of 400 lengths of 50mm pipelines from the well throughout the community and 200 lengths of 19mm PVC pipelines from the well to the distribution network; installation of 30 service connections to residents and three standpipes at the waterfront for the persons passing on the river front; installation of PVC pipe fittings such as bends, tees, and ball valves (fittings sizes 3/4” to 2”) for interconnection to well site and water system; construction of 20’ x 25’ perimeter chainlink fences around the well site and the installation of solar and solar frames for photovoltaic panels. (MoHW)