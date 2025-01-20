First phase of comprehensive ICT master plan slated for 2025 completion

-to give easier access to gov’t services

-$1B set aside for E-ID project

WITH significant strides made in digitisation across the country, specifically in the provision of government services, the first phase of the comprehensive ICT master plan is slated for completion this year.

This is according to Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, who made this announcement during the presentation of Budget 2025.

Dr Singh told the 91st sitting of the National Assembly that leveraging digital solutions to enhance the delivery of public services is part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s plans.

Against this backdrop, a range of legislative measures were passed to streamline these operations and improve transparency, which include the Data Protection Act, Digital Identity Card Act and the E-Communications and Transactions Act among others.

“Additionally, efforts are underway to implement a comprehensive ICT master plan, with the first phase slated for completion by 2025, enabling citizens easier access to government services and faster processing times for certificates,” he said.

Continuing to speak on digital innovation, the minister indicated that the national electronic identification system is being developed and will integrate several identifiers used by citizens when interacting with different government agencies.

This will make it possible to access services with this single card.

He disclosed, “Distribution of cards is scheduled to begin this year and a budget of $1 billion is allocated to the project.”

To this end, Dr Singh told the House that the government is also advancing several initiatives aimed at modernising identification systems and services, with a new electronic passport control system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport set to improve passengers processing times.

Giving other examples of the government’s thrust towards digitisation, he spoke on the electronic health record system being rolled out and the electronic medical records system already underway to connect patients’ records across health facilities nationwide.

Dr Singh also highlighted the over 50 telemedicine sites that have been operationalised, while plans are set to establish more in 2025 and support access to health care in remote areas.

In education, the government is working to expand digital learning opportunities as he mentioned that The One Guyana Digital School initiative is expected to provide a digital platform for Grades 10 and 11 students.

Additionally, the Education Management Information System is being implemented in over 1,000 schools to enhance data collection and the full deployment of this is expected by the end of 2025.

Dr Singh affirmed, “These and other initiatives are [an] example of our government’s commitment to deploy digitalisation as a means of improving efficiency, transparency, safety and the ease of access to services for all citizens.”