$22.5M water supply system commissioned at Falmouth, Region 10

FALMOUTH, a remote community in Region 10, now has access to a safer and more reliable water supply with the official commissioning of a $22.5 million water supply system set to benefit 400 residents.

The new facility was officially commissioned on Saturday by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who, in an address to residents, emphasised the vital role of the new water system in improving one’s health and quality of life.

He pointed out the shift away from unsafe traditional water sources such as rivers and creeks, noting that access to clean water is a fundamental resource for the community’s well-being. The minister also urged residents to conserve water and maintain the infrastructure to ensure its longevity.

Currently, the water system serves 95 per cent of Falmouth, with plans in place to reach the remaining five per cent of households located in more remote areas.

Minister Croal announced that water tanks would be provided to these households to ensure everyone benefits from the new system.

Also present were Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Hinterland Services Director Mr. Ramchand Jailal, as well as officials from the nearby Bartica community, including Bartica Mayor Mr. Anthony Murray, and Prime Ministerial Representative for Region Seven Mr. Ewrin Ward.

Mr. Jailal spoke of the inclusive approach taken during the Falmouth project, highlighting the involvement of the Village Council and the creation of local employment opportunities.

Falmouth’s Toshao Gregory Williams praised the initiative, describing it as a transformative development for the village, particularly benefiting essential services like the local school and health post.

The Falmouth Water Supply System includes the construction of a 100-meter potable water well, installation of over 300 meters of pipeline, 55 service connections with standpipes, and the installation of solar panels to power the system. A chain-link fence was also erected around the well site to ensure security.

The project is part of a broader national effort to improve water access in hinterland and riverine areas. Since 2020, water coverage in these regions has soared from less than 50 per cent to over 90 per cent, thanks to the drilling of more than 120 wells. GWI plans to drill an additional 60 wells in 2025, with a $2.2 billion hinterland budget already allocated.

At a previous event, Minister Croal had pointed out that the efforts ongoing to enhance water coverage across the country, aligns with a broader initiative of Guyana fulfilling its sustainable development goal (SDG) of ensuring all citizens have access to clean and potable water supply.