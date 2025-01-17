News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Youth Director sworn in as newest parliamentarian
Singh

Suresh Singh, the Director of Youth, was sworn in as the Peoples’ Progressive Party’s Civic (PPP/C) newest parliamentarian at the National Assembly, on Friday. 

Singh, a PPP/C candidate on the party’s national list replaces MP Dharamkumar Seeraj, who was recently appointed as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India.

Singh holds a Master of Science Degree in Education (Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment) from Walden University; a Bachelor Degree in Education, majoring in Mathematics from the University of Guyana and has a Trained Teacher’s Certificate, majoring in Mathematics from the Cyril Potter College of Education.

He taught mathematics at the secondary education level for 11 years, ending his teaching career as the Mathematics Head of Department at the Annandale Secondary School, East Coast Demerara, in 2020.

Singh has been involved in youth development since 2003 while he was the secretary of Enterprise Vishnu Mandir Youth Group and worked his way up to the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC), where he served as a councillor from 2015 to 2019.

The practising Hindu priest is currently president of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Purpose and president of the Annandale Secondary School Old Students Association. He recently represented Guyana at the Global Volunteering Leadership Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Naomi Parris

More from this author

Picture of Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.