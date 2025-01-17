Youth Director sworn in as newest parliamentarian

Suresh Singh, the Director of Youth, was sworn in as the Peoples’ Progressive Party’s Civic (PPP/C) newest parliamentarian at the National Assembly, on Friday.

Singh, a PPP/C candidate on the party’s national list replaces MP Dharamkumar Seeraj, who was recently appointed as Guyana’s High Commissioner to India.

Singh holds a Master of Science Degree in Education (Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment) from Walden University; a Bachelor Degree in Education, majoring in Mathematics from the University of Guyana and has a Trained Teacher’s Certificate, majoring in Mathematics from the Cyril Potter College of Education.

He taught mathematics at the secondary education level for 11 years, ending his teaching career as the Mathematics Head of Department at the Annandale Secondary School, East Coast Demerara, in 2020.

Singh has been involved in youth development since 2003 while he was the secretary of Enterprise Vishnu Mandir Youth Group and worked his way up to the Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC), where he served as a councillor from 2015 to 2019.

The practising Hindu priest is currently president of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Purpose and president of the Annandale Secondary School Old Students Association. He recently represented Guyana at the Global Volunteering Leadership Summit in the United Arab Emirates.