Fraser-Pryce pays tribute to outgoing GraceKennedy CEO Don Wehby

JAMAICAN sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has joined a chorus of voices honouring the legacy of Don Wehby, the outgoing CEO of GraceKennedy, who will retire on February 14, 2025, after a transformative tenure.

Wehby, who has been with the company since 1995 and served as Group CEO since 2011, will leave behind an indelible mark, as he grew the company’s revenue from J$58 billion in 2011 to J$155 billion in 2023.

Fraser-Pryce, who is a GraceKennedy Brand Ambassador, pointed out that Wehby’s leadership was deeply personal for the past 17 years, as she described her relationship with the company under his stewardship as being part of a family.

“Being a GraceKennedy Ambassador has felt like being part of a family, a family led by Don Wehby, an incredible leader whose impact on the company and me personally has been extraordinary,” Fraser-Pryce said in a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday.

The sprinting legend highlighted the unwavering support she received from Wehby and the GraceKennedy team throughout her career, whether celebrating victories or overcoming challenges.

In fact, she credited Wehby’s vision for community engagement as a key inspiration for her philanthropic work.

“Mr. Wehby’s vision for community engagement deeply inspired me. Witnessing his dedication reinforced my commitment to my foundation. We would not have been able to touch the lives of so many children through the Pocket Rocket Foundation without the GraceKennedy partnership,” she shared.

That said, Fraser-Pryce, a multiple World and Olympic medallist, praised Wehby’s legacy as a blueprint for the company’s future.

“Your legacy speaks volumes and will serve as a lasting blueprint for GraceKennedy for years to come! I am proud that my continued partnership as a GraceKennedy Brand Ambassador included your highly impactful tenure,” Fraser-Pryce stated.

“Thank you for your unwavering support of me, my family, and my career throughout the years. I wish you good health and continued success as you enter retirement. As always, we WIN with GRACE!” she ended. (Sportsmax)