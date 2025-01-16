Rockaway Group of Companies on board with ‘Project Cricket Gear’

ROCKAWAY Group of Companies from Queens, New York, USA, is the latest entity to provide support to Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana,” the joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

Jameel “Hafeez” Ali, a USA-based Guyanese, owner and business magnate, was in Guyana recently where he took the opportunity to present one gear bag, two thigh pads, two pairs of batting pads, two pairs of batting gloves, two cricket bats, seven bat rubbers, ten white balls, and one bat cone to the project.

The group of companies consists of Royal Express Hall, Roti Shop and VIP Taxi Service, all very popular businesses. Ali disclosed that he was happy to be part of the initiative which he was following for a while.

The initiative also took the opportunity to thank Rockaway Group of Companies and wish them continued success. it also encouraged Guyanese living in the USA and visiting, to support the company. The aim is to keep young people off the streets and get them actively involve in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, one set of stumps, two trophies, 31 pairs of cricket shoes, 35 pairs of batting pads, 40 cricket bats, 36 pairs of batting gloves, 26 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, 12 cricket bags, 13 bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, one pair of floppy hat, 14 boxes plus four white cricket balls, 11 boxes of red cricket balls, one bat cone and 28 footballs.

To date, 92 young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted directly from cash, eight gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 35 bats, four boxes, six helmets, 35 pairs of cricket shoes, 25 pairs of batting pads, 27 thigh pads, one bat grip, 45 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicket-keeping pads and three pairs of wicket-keeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats.

Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also collected one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club received 13 coloured uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are the Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with 12 red balls each.

Anyone interested in making a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.