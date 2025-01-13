Two illegal shotguns, marijuana found during Region One raids

A POLICE team from Regional Division #1, acting on information, proceeded to Tenapeu “backdam,” North West District, on Sunday where they conducted raids and found two shotguns and 52 grams of marijuana.

Upon arrival at the camp of one Randolph Duncan at approximately 01:00hrs, the ranks, utilising torch and generator lights, observed an unidentified male of African descent, dressed in pants but shirtless, on the top floor of a wooden camp. The man quickly stood from his hammock, walked to the camp’s

back corner, and tossed a long black object suspected to be a firearm into some nearby dry bushes. This raised the ranks’ suspicions, prompting them to investigate.

Police subsequently found the object, which was identified as a suspected black KEL-TEC KSG semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun. Upon examination, it contained four (4) live 12-gauge cartridges.

Police contacted the male, identified as Darnel Lewis, a 24-year-old Venezuelan pork-knocker from Boodoo Scheme, Parika, EBE. He was shown the firearm and questioned about his firearm licence status, to which he said he did not have one. He was informed of the offence committed, cautioned and he responded that the gun is his but he does not have a licence.

The officers conducted further searches in and around the campgrounds but found no additional illegal items. Lewis was arrested.

At approximately 02:30hrs, the ranks went to another nearby camp owned by Roy Goocharan, known as ‘King’, a 47-year-old gold miner from Friendship, EBD. Upon arrival, the police made contact with Goocharan and his two workers, Joseph Williams, a 64-year-old pork-knocker from Barima River, Region One, and Lawrence Wells, a 36-year-old pork-knocker from Red Hill, Barima River, Region One, North West District. They were informed of the reason for the police’s presence and all complied with the search.

While searching the workers’ camp in the presence of Williams and Wells, the police discovered a black single-barrel 16-gauge shotgun without a serial number and It contained a 16-gauge cartridge, hidden under a mattress on a makeshift wooden bed belonging to Williams. The weapon was shown to him, and he was informed of the ranks’ suspicions, to which he replied, “No,” when asked if he had a licensed firearm.

Further searches revealed eight live 12-gauge cartridges in two cartridge boxes and a single suspected live .223 round found in a long boot belonging to Williams. Consequently, both he and Wells, the sole occupants, were arrested.

Simultaneously, the police contacted Goocharan at his enclosed wooden sleeping quarters nearby. He was informed of the ranks’ intention to conduct searches and complied. During this search, the police discovered a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. These items were enclosed

in two transparent plastic bags, which were further placed inside a black plastic bag resting on a wooden shelf against the wall near the front door. Goocharan was shown the suspected narcotics, cautioned, and he replied, “Officer, this is all I have.” He was arrested and taken into custody pending investigation. The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 52 grams.

All individuals are currently in custody at the Port Kaituma Police Station, where they are assisting with the investigation. (GPF)