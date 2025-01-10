President Ali orders payment of $24M award in Quindon Bacchus matter

–says there will be no appeal of judgement

AT the instruction of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, there will be no appeal of the $24 million awarded in the Quindon Bacchus judgement.

This was according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during his press conference on Thursday.

The President also instructed that the $24 million award be paid in accordance with the ruling.

“The President was made aware of the ongoing efforts by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and instructed that the appeal should not proceed. Instead, the compensation must be paid,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The matter concerns the fatal shooting of Bacchus, a 25-year-old father of one, by a police constable at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) back in June 2022.

Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega is facing a murder charge in connection with Bacchus’s death, while two of his colleagues, Lance Corporal Thurston Simon, and Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon, are charged with willfully attempting to obstruct the course of justice. DeNobrega is presently awaiting trial at the Demerara High Court.