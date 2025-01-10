Direct ‘community’ needs a major focus of Budget 2025

–following series of engagements, Dr Jagdeo says

OWING to the series of community engagements conducted by the government, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said Budget 2025 will be focused on community issues and on further bettering the lives of Guyanese.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo explained how the government has been able to get a more in-depth understanding of what the people want because of their people-centred approach.

Since assuming office, the governing PPP/C has focused on ensuring Guyanese live more comfortable lives.

As a result of this, Guyanese have seen more focus on infrastructure, health, education and efforts to provide more disposable income.

Budget 2025, which is set to be presented next week Friday, will address a number of issues.

In his New Year address to the public, President, Dr Irfaan Ali alluded to the roll out of major projects and the introduction of new, innovative initiatives aimed at transforming Guyana and creating a whirlwind of new opportunities.

Last year, the country presented its largest budget ever, totalling $1.146 trillion, which was 46.6 per cent larger than the previous year. The budget was fully financed without any new taxes.

Re-emphasising what the President said, Dr Jagdeo highlighted that the budget will be characterised by an enhanced focus on community issues.

He then said: “This government has been in almost every community in the country repeatedly. People have an open opportunity to dialogue with the President, with the ministers. It gets live-streamed. This level of transparency is unseen in many countries.”

Dr Jagdeo noted that in many countries, citizens are not offered the chance to be in direct contact with the nation’s leaders. However, under the PPP/C, the barriers have been removed and direct engagement is allowed.

“It is a tool that this party will never give up on… That is, allowing people to have their voices to be heard,” he said, while highlighting the “elitism” under the previous coalition administration.

Focusing on some of the ways the government has assisted the people, the General Secretary said thousands of persons have been aided under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and in budget 2025, more will be done, especially to assist those who do not collect pensions.

Additionally, he said that the government has listened to the people when it comes to roads.

Dr Jagdeo stated: “In the five years under APNU, all of the investments that we had made under community roads just disappeared. We were going back to the past.”

Fast forwarding to under the current PPP/C, he pointed to the vast transformation.

Aside from the improved roads, investments have been made to better healthcare facilities, and community infrastructures such as grounds.

In Budget 2025, there will be enhanced focus on solid-waste management and garbage disposal and how communities can be supported, without increasing the cost.

He said the townships and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) will be further supported too.

Aside from this, security will be targeted even more in this year’s budget.

When it comes to the fiscal side of things, the General Secretary said the budget will push people to work harder because the taxation system will evolve in a manner that rewards those who make greater efforts.

While highlighting how the income has grown in the public sector, he said: “People will be able to keep more of the money they earn, and less will go towards taxes…This is part of the government’s broader effort to increase disposable income for the people.”

Dr Jagdeo also referenced the period 2015-2020 when exorbitant taxes and measures were put in place by APNU+AFC; this also negatively impacted several sectors.