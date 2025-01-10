History shows PPP/C always embraces stability, transparency

–free, fair elections, Dr. Jagdeo says; points to opposition’s tactics to create confusion, excuse for ‘impending loss’

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has a rich history of embracing stability and transparency, along with free and fair elections, General Secretary of the PPP Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Highlighting the outcomes of a recent engagement he had with the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and its affiliates, Dr. Jagdeo said that a number of topics surrounding the 2025 General and Regional Elections were discussed.

While labelling it a “good” meeting, he said that the PSC wanted the party’s perspective on issues within the general public.

He commended the PSC for being interested in the “transparency” of the upcoming elections.

“They expressed concerns about instability and how instability could affect their well-being and the people who work with them,” Dr. Jagdeo related.

He, in turn, assured the PSC that they should have no concern about the PPP/C stoking any instability or violence.

“We have a track record that will show that our entire history, we have always supported free and fair elections, and we’ve been a calming influence to people, even in periods when they have been tested and their patience tried,” he said, adding that the party has even fought against violence perpetrated by the Opposition.

He said the PPP/C is going to address the question of security, so that the Guyanese people can freely exercise their constitutional right to select a government freely.

OPPOSITION ANTICS

The General Secretary highlighted the numerous strategies that the Opposition is employing to not only cushion their future loss but undermine the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The objective of GECOM is to ensure free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in Guyana; however, the Opposition has attempted to challenge this in various ways.

The repetitive rhetoric concerning the voters list was once again addressed by Dr. Jagdeo, who pointed out how baseless it is.

“In most quarters now, there is a recognition that the PNC and AFC, they have been misleading their supporters, and also maybe themselves. By now most Guyanese would recognise that, constitutionally, you cannot remove people’s names from the voters’ list who have gone through the robust process; a scrutinised process of being registered,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He added that the process is highly scrutinized, with not only GECOM doing such, but also both the government and opposition having scrutineers involved.

Also, people have an opportunity to object to the process, too.

Notably, GECOM has stated that it is intensifying preparations to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Further, the General Secretary said that the PPP/C wants GECOM to act lawfully, and in line with the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land.

Responding to the claims being peddled by the Opposition, Dr. Jagdeo said: “The Opposition is already preparing to create a hullabaloo when they lose; we’ve seen it before, and we expect it again. They want to confuse the process and create an excuse for their defeat.”

Additionally, he said that the opposition’s call for “house-to-house” registration undermines the constitutional process.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that the opposition’s plan to remove people’s names, based on migration, is simply “misleading”.

He said: “The Constitution does not allow for this; voters who have gone through the robust registration process should not be removed from the list.”

Stating that the Opposition is attempting to create a “smokescreen”, he highlighted that such tactics, if implemented, could lead to further confusion, potentially causing delays or even stopping the elections entirely through legal challenges.

Additionally, he said that unlike the Opposition, the PPP/C’s focus is on unity and stability.

He said: “We do not have any interest in dividing the people; we want to bring everyone together. Our campaign will focus on our track record, and our commitment to the country… The people will decide their government freely, fairly, and transparently.”