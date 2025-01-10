Bond throws support behind President Ali for a second term

IN a stunning public endorsement, James Bond, who has been a key figure in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R), has thrown his support behind President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, signalling his backing for a second term for the current Head of State.

He praised President Ali for his consistent friendship and support, tracing their relationship back to Dr. Ali’s time as a minister.

Blending personal gratitude with political endorsement, Bond told a gathering at Melanie, East Coast Demerara, that he would be publicly backing the President for re-election in the 2025 national polls.

“President Ali is one person who has always remembered me, from since he was a minister, he has always remembered me. He has always been a friend to me, and I am giving you a second term,” Bond said, addressing President Ali directly, as the audience applauded in response.

“I say this publicly, sir,” Bond further asserted.

Meanwhile, another resident signalled her support for the Dr. Ali-led administration.

“You have our full support,” the woman declared, commending the government’s continued efforts to engaging residents.

The resident said: “I believe this is the first time a President from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government has visited our village.”

The endorsement signals the success of the government’s efforts in building out community spaces, creating opportunities and engaging with citizens all with the aim of promoting a unified Guyana.

The community, was once considered to be a stronghold of the PNC-R.