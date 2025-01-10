Guyana enhances capacity to combat forest fires

–with acquisition of helibuckets, enhanced training

BOLSTERING its capability to fight forest fires, Guyana has acquired helicopter helibuckets, and has already trained personnel to enhance the country’s response to the natural disaster.

This was according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who commissioned the Guyana Fire Service’s largest fleet of rapid-intervention vehicles, and its new headquarters on Homestretch Avenue.

“We have the capacity; we have already trained to fight bush fires and forest fires with the buckets. We have the buckets to be attached that can go to the rivers; lift the water,” he said.

A helicopter bucket, or helibucket, is a special bucket attached to a cable, and carried by a helicopter to drop water during firefighting operations. The design allows the helicopter to hover over a water source, like a lake, river, or pond, lower the bucket to fill it, and then carry the water to the fire.

The helibuckets will also be used to respond to major incidents within the city or in other urban settings.

In 2024, it was reported that the Fire Service had responded to 1,285 forest fires between January and April.

At the time, Guyana was battling an extreme dry period, which saw drought conditions persisting.

President Ali said: “You will recall that in the very dry season last year, we had to have the help of Brazil to fight some of the forest fires. And they had this capability, and we adopted that technology and built that capability in our system. And that capability also will come with a new acquisition.”

ASSET INTEGRATION

These enhanced capabilities, the President said, is a part of a broader strategy aimed at integrating the country’s security institutions.

He related: “So, we are integrating our assets among the Joint Services, too, and that is critical.”

Last year, the government had begun the process of obtaining state-of-the art assets to facilitate the integration of the Guyana Police Force with other security institutions.

Dr. Ali related: “Soon, you will see the Guyana Police Force also developing their air wing, so that we can have greater capacity in that department. And that will occur as soon as, and by the end of January.”

Simultaneously, works are also underway to build air capacity and capability for the Guyana Police Force that will be integrated with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

President Ali said: “I was told mid-February, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) would accompany the full rehabilitation of the Ogle hanger, so that we will have a more efficient deployment area for your asset, and the Guyana Police Force will be also part of that.”

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham pointed out that Guyana has made significant strides in enhancing its emergency response capabilities, with the Fire Service standing at the forefront of these efforts.

He noted that with a combination of strategic investments, the government has ensured that the Fire Service is not only well equipped to respond to local emergencies, but is also recognised as a leader in the Caribbean Region.

Wickham related: “I want to thank you for the government’s commitment and support to ensure that the Fire Service is equipped to lead, not only in this geographic space of our native land, Guyana, but even in the Caribbean. On many occasions, we are leading.”

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn disclosed that some $1.2 billion was expended in 2024 on bolstering the capacity of the local Fire Service.

Additionally, six new fire stations have been constructed in Eccles, Wales, Ogle, Leonora, and Diamond, while stations at Charity, Parika, Wisroc, and Soesdyke are being developed.