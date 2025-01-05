E-Ticketing, demerit systems among GPF’s 2025 road-safety goals—Traffic Chief

THE Guyana Police Force has recorded a commendable decrease in road fatalities for 2024, signalling the positive impact of intensified traffic enforcement and education efforts.

According to Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Traffic Chief of the Guyana Police Force, fatalities dropped by 20 per cent from 147 in 2023 to 117 in 2024, while deaths declined by 24 per cent, from 174 to 132.

“This achievement underscores the effectiveness of our holistic approach to traffic management, which emphasises education, enforcement, and collaboration with stakeholders,” Singh stated in an interview with this publication.

A comparative analysis of January 1 to December 30 for 2023 and 2024 shows notable reductions in road accidents, with serious accidents down by two per cent (from 309 to 303), minor accidents reduced by three per cent (from 537 to 518), and damage accidents also declining by two per cent (from 1,497 to 1,467). Overall, total accidents decreased by three per cent, equating to 85 fewer incidents. However, the number of children involved in fatal accidents remained unchanged at six.

The GPF ramped up its enforcement efforts in 2024, with 139,625 cases made compared to 87,436 in 2023—a 37 per cent increase. Speeding tickets alone accounted for $320,610,000 in payable fines. Additionally, warrants executed increased by 1,033, generating $2.1 million more in revenue; summons executed rose by 3,361, reflecting a more robust judicial follow-up system.

Traffic education was pivotal to the success of 2024, with key initiatives such as 574 school lectures to instill safe road habits in students, 761 sessions for drivers, and 211 at bars and entertainment venues focusing on impaired driving. Additionally, 131 community outreaches targeted diverse groups, including religious leaders, local officials, and drivers, complemented by defensive-driving sessions in collaboration with public and private sector agencies.

The Traffic Chief highlighted that the use of technology, including intelligence traffic cameras, body cameras, and electronic-based theoretical examinations for prospective drivers, was instrumental in addressing unlawful behaviour and promoting safer driving practices.

Looking ahead to 2025, Singh outlined ambitious plans to sustain and enhance road safety, including the implementation of e-ticketing systems linked to traffic cameras to address violations such as speeding and distracted driving, the establishment of WhatsApp groups for real-time communication with citizens and enhanced collaboration with the entertainment industry to promote safety messages. Key initiatives also include introducing a demerit points system to deter repeat offenders and deploying resources in accident-prone areas (“black spots”).

Additional proposals focus on increasing fines for traffic offences, introducing illuminated road markings and installing smart traffic lights and digital billboards to boost road-safety awareness.

While challenges such as driver non-compliance and infrastructural gaps persist, Singh reaffirmed the GPF’s commitment to addressing these issues through strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Public Works, private sector stakeholders and community leaders.

“Our vision for 2025 is to build on the gains of 2024 by leveraging technology, fostering partnerships, and ensuring strict enforcement. Together, we can achieve safer roads for all,” Singh concluded.