Deadly helicopter crash: Stakeholders to submit comments by next week

MINISTER of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has stated that the draft report into the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of several army men is awaiting comments from the various stakeholders, and they have until January 10, 2025 to do so.

On December 6, 2023, a Bell 412EP helicopter operated by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) crashed in western Guyana, claiming the lives of five out of the seven people on board.

The helicopter, which was carrying GDF officers, was engaged in border operations at the time of the crash. The incident occurred about 30 miles east of Arau, near the Venezuelan border.

During an end-of-year press conference at the Pegasus Suites in Georgeotown on Saturday, Minister Edghill said, “I did make a public announcement that in keeping with the regulations, the draft report was sent to all of the stakeholders for comments. They have until January 10, 2025 to make their comments. When those comments come, if there are any serious concerns to be adjusted, that would be made, and then the report will be published in keeping with Article 13, for all to see of the IPO…”

These stakeholders include the GDF, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Transport Canada, Bell Helicopters, and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The minister further noted that the report was completed in “record time” when compared to other jurisdictions.

“As a matter of fact, when we approached the NTSB for assistance with readings and so on on the equipment that was sent for interpretation, they gave Guyana priority,” Minister Edghill said, adding that the NTSB provided great cooperation to the investors and to Guyana.

In November, Edghill revealed that the probe into the deadly helicopter crash was completed.

He said then, “Consistent with Section 71 of the Civil Aviation Act 2018, the Minister for Civil Aviation is entrusted with the responsibility of investigating all aviation accidents and incidents in or above Guyana. In keeping with the provisions of the Act, on December 9, 2023, I appointed an Investigator in Charge to investigate the unfortunate crash of the GDF’s Bell 412 helicopter, registration 8R-AYA, that occurred on December 6, 2023.”

Those who died are: Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Warrant Officer Class 2 Jason Khan.