New year, same empty promises

–Norton, PNC/R retain unrealistic objectives, Jagdeo says

THE attempt by the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) to rebirth its promises was called out by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who highlighted how void and even blatantly “hypocritical” they are.

At a press conference held Thursday at Freedom House, the General Secretary offered an analysis of the New Year’s message from Aubrey Norton, leader of the PNC/R. Dr. Jagdeo noted the party’s repeated empty promises to the Guyanese population.

During the New Year message, the PNC/R promised big wage increases, but Dr Jagdeo pointed out how the now opposition made this same promise back in 2015 and no significant results were yielded.

Upon the A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC)’s assumption to office in 2015, Dr Jagdeo stated: “If you look at the average rate of wage increases in the five years, not a single year did it go to double digits.”

However, the PPP/C government has achieved a series of historic milestones in improving the livelihoods of public sector employees through multi-year agreements with major unions and a suite of salary increases and benefits.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced in December that over 69,000 public servants, including members of the Disciplined Services and government pensioners, received a 10 per cent across-the-board salary increase, injecting $18 billion into their disposable income.

Additionally, over 12,000 members of the Disciplined Services have received their annual year-end one-month bonus, totalling $1.8 billion. This tradition, reinstated by the PPP/C since returning to office in 2020, continues to be a hallmark of the government’s commitment to its workforce.

Additionally, Norton promised “child allowances.”

On that note, Dr Jagdeo said: “These are the same people who took away the children’s cash grant.”

Under the PPP/C, starting in 2025, either a mother or father can claim an extra $10,000 tax deduction each month for every child.

Touching on another initiative by the government, Dr Jagdeo said that this year, the ‘Because We Care’ grant will be increased to $50,000.

Last year, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was increased to $40,000, coupled with the $5,000 uniform allowance, placing over $9 billion into the pockets of many parents.

Additionally, Norton’s promise to distribute rent subsidies was criticised for failing to encourage home ownership.

A few months ago, Dr Jagdeo said that the government is on the course of meeting its delivery of fifty thousand house lots by 2025.

Additionally, Dr Jagdeo dismissed Norton’s pledge of free university education since the PPP/C government had already made considerable progress in this field through scholarships and other programmes.

He also criticised Norton’s accusation of government overspending, arguing that the opposition was making further spending promises in the same sectors without presenting any concrete plans for financing them.

“This guy is saying we spend too much money on infrastructure now, but he wants to spend on new infrastructure…” Dr Jagdeo said.

With 2025 being the election year, the PPP General Secretary said that such is expected from the Opposition.

However, both the PNC/R and AFC’s track records speak for themselves, he explained.

“If you believe anything that the PNC says or the AFC, given their track record, you need help,” Dr Jagdeo said.