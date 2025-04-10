LJP leader condemns political exploitation of Linden unrest

calls for justice, accountability, and national unity in wake of Linden tragedy

LEADER of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Mr. Lenox Shuman, has strongly condemned what he describes as political opportunism in the wake of recent unrest in Linden, following the fatal shooting of an unarmed young man allegedly by a police officer.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shuman expressed condolences to the grieving families in Linden and reiterated his party’s full support for an independent investigation into the incident. The probe, now underway with assistance from the Regional Security Services, must be conducted with urgency, transparency, and fairness, he emphasised.

POLITICAL EXPLOITATION UNDER FIRE

While acknowledging the pain and anger felt by the Linden community, Shuman criticised certain opposition leaders, particularly those from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), for using the tragedy as an opportunity to incite unrest and division.

He singled out Regional Vice Chairman Mark Goring and Mayor Sharma Solomon for their actions during the protests, accusing them of stoking tensions rather than promoting calm.

“What unfolded in Linden was not simply protest; it was provocation,” Shuman asserted, accusing Goring of escalating the situation on the ground and Solomon of using the tragedy for political posturing.

Shuman condemned Solomon’s conduct during President Irfaan Ali’s visit to Linden, where the Mayor was accused of attempting to disrupt the President’s engagement with grieving families, while livestreaming and inciting further agitation.

“This is not leadership; it is an abuse of public office and trust,” Shuman declared.

Against the backdrop of the deadly protests, which also claimed the life of another protester, Shuman renewed calls for urgent reforms within the Guyana Police Force, particularly regarding its approach to protest management.

He stressed that police must uphold the law while protecting the rights of citizens, calling for a review and strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“The role of the police is to uphold law and order while protecting civil liberties, not to escalate tensions or act outside their mandate,” Shuman stated.

Addressing the broader public, Shuman urged Guyanese citizens, particularly those in Linden, to reject the “politics of provocation and division” and remain vigilant as the country approaches the 2025 general elections.

He accused opposition elements of exploiting tragedies to destabilise the nation for political gain.

“Do not let our collective grief be manipulated for votes,” Shuman warned. “Choose leaders who build, not those who burn bridges, incite civil unrest, and violence in pursuit of power.”

Ending his statement with a rallying cry, Shuman called on all Guyanese to stand for liberty, justice, peace, and unity in the face of national challenges.