‘If only you used to listen’

– grieving aunt mourns 15-year-old killed in foiled robbery

THE aunt of 15-year-old Tyrese Adams, who was shot dead during a failed armed robbery on a Chinese Supermarket in Georgetown on Tuesday, has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the path her nephew had taken before his death.

“Writing this with a broken heart. Rest up, my nephew. God got you regardless. You wasn’t no pie but your family still loves you. Only if you used to listen! Just listen. But God knows best,” she wrote in a public Facebook post.

Meanwhile, other family members further lamented that Adams had strayed into bad company, a choice she believes ultimately led to his tragic end. “He wasn’t perfect. He followed bad company, which results in where it is today,” they said.

Adams, a resident of Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, was one of two suspects killed by a security guard during an attempted armed robbery at the Jai Jai Supermarket on Hadfield Street. The other deceased suspect was identified as 22-year-old Orwin Garraway.

According to police reports, around 19:30 hours, four identifiable persons, all armed with handguns, launched the robbery attempt at the Chinese-owned supermarket, which is managed by 31-year-old Gan Zhang.

At the time, a 35-year-old security guard was on duty inside the supermarket. He was armed with a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Two of the suspects—dressed in dark clothing and wearing black ski masks—entered the supermarket and split up, targeting the cashier booths on both the eastern and western sides of the building.

“One of them pointed his firearm at the male cashier and demanded that he hand over the money, while the other ransacked the other cashier’s booth,” the release said.

However, before the bandits could carry out their plan, the security guard confronted them. Upon seeing the armed guard, the suspects turned to flee.

One suspect collapsed inside the supermarket, while the other ran outside and fell onto the road about 15 feet west of the building.

“The security guard said that as he exited the supermarket, he observed two other suspects who were standing outside the supermarket start running heading West on Hadfield Street and made good their escape,” the report detailed.

Police responding to the scene discovered two Haojue motorcycles parked in front of the supermarket, one without a number plate and the other bearing registration number CP 623. Both had keys in their ignitions.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned, and a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) pronounced both suspects dead at the scene.

The bodies were later transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where they await post-mortem examinations.

The crime scene was processed, and police recovered a Glock 17 pistol with eight matching rounds next to one of the deceased.

Additionally, investigators retrieved one live 9mm round, thirteen spent shells, and several bullet fragments from inside the supermarket. Another spent shell and additional fragments were found on the road outside.

Garraway sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including to his ribs, hands, nose, and shoulder, while Adams suffered injuries to his shoulder, stomach, lower back, and hip.

Surveillance cameras mounted on the supermarket captured the incident.

The footage has been extracted and is currently being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Several persons were questioned, and efforts are continuing to locate the remaining suspects.