Driver fined for multiple traffic offences in Essequibo Coast

KEALLIM Benjamin, a 29-year-old driver from Lima Sand, Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after being charged with multiple offences under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

Benjamin was arrested and charged with three offences: driving a motor vehicle with a breath alcohol level exceeding the prescribed limit, driving without a licence, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

The charges, which fall under Section 39(A)(1), Section 23(1), and Section 11 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, were read to the accused by Her Worship Magistrate Tamieka Clarke.

Benjamin pleaded guilty to all charges. As a result, he was fined the following amounts: $150,000 or three months’ imprisonment for driving with a breath alcohol level above the legal limit; $20,000 or one month’s imprisonment for driving without a licence; and $10,000 or two weeks’ imprisonment for operating an unregistered vehicle.

The fines were imposed as per the legal provisions, and Benjamin is expected to pay the fines or face the alternative prison sentences.