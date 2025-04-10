News Archives
Labourer charged with attempting to obstruct justice
Tyrone Tyrese Tryell
Tyrone Tyrese Tryell

A 20-YEAR-OLD labourer, Tyrone Tyrese Tryell, of Lima Sand, Essequibo Coast, appeared before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, facing a charge of attempting to obstruct the course of justice.
The charge, which falls under Section 330 of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01, was formally read to Tryell by Her Worship Magistrate Tamieka Clarke.
Tryell, who was arrested earlier, entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ to the charge during his court appearance.
Bail was granted to the defendant in the amount of $250,000, with conditions set by the court.
The case has been adjourned and will be revisited on April 17, 2025, for further proceedings.

