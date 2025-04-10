Gov’t to fund exam fees for up to eight CSEC subjects

–President Ali announces, says both public, private school learners to benefit

By Naomi Parris

To a roaring reception of welcoming applause, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that the government of Guyana will fund the examination fees for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, covering the cost for at least eight subjects.

The Head of State was at the time, engaging residents at a public meeting in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

“From this year CSEC, the government will pay in full the cost for at least eight subjects for every single child in public and private schools,” the president told the mammoth gathering.

He told residents that this reflects the government’s care in the lives of their communities, future and education system.

“These are the policies that we are embracing this is the future that we are creating. We don’t wait for events for us to invest in the people and their future. We are not a seasonal presence in your lives.”

The government, he stressed, remains committed to serving the populace in all sections of society.

“Whether it was the sugar sector under distress, rice sector under distress, the public servants under distress, whatever it is you can rely on us in the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic to represent your interests and represent the interests of every community.”

In 2024 Guyana excelled in the Caribbean examination’s Council (CXC) CSEC examinations, securing top positions among candidates across the region. Guyana proudly ranked in the top ten candidates per subject for 13 subject areas.

In the past years, students have been receiving subsidized costs for reportedly up to eight subjects.

The country saw a total of 259 candidates who sat the CSEC® exams earning eight grade 1s or more. Seventy students earned twelve grade 1s or more, an increase from 50 in 2023. Similarly, the number of students attaining 14 or more Grade 1s rose to 33, up from 29 in 2023, and 28 in 2022. These results underscore a positive trend in academic performance, and highlight Guyana’s commitment to excellence in education.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Education has been committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education across the nation. Key interventions included providing free access to high-quality textbooks, expanding the Learning Channel to reach remote communities, and reintroducing the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme to support families.

These initiatives have reduced barriers to educational resources and helped ensure that all students can excel academically.

In Guyana’s 2025 Budget, a significant $175 billion is allocated to the education sector, with targeted investments in infrastructure, skills development, and free tertiary education, all aimed at realising the vision of providing accessible, world-class education to every citizen.