Housing Minister announces record 10,791 allocations completed in 2024

THE Ministry of Housing and Water has reached a significant milestone, completing a total of 10,791 house lot allocations in 2024. This achievement was announced by Minister Collin Croal during an end-of-the-year press conference held at the Arthur Chung Centre on Friday.

With the successful allocations in 2024, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has now completed an overall total of 40,290 allocations since taking office.

Minister Croal expressed optimism about the future, stating that he has “no doubt” the government will exceed its target of 50,000 house lot allocations in 2025. He clarified that the figures shared refer specifically to residential lots and that the total would be higher if commercial allocations were included.

“This has been the most successful year for our allocations, with 27 percent completed in 2024,” Croal noted, emphasising the ministry’s commitment to addressing the housing needs of the population.

The minister provided a breakdown of the allocations, revealing that 61 percent were distributed in Region Four, while 22 percent went to Region Three.

Croal explained that this distribution is reflective of pending applicant requests and population sizes, as Regions Three and Four are the largest areas for allocations. He further detailed the allocations by region: two percent for Region Two, five percent each for Regions Five and Six, two percent for Region Nine, and four percent for Region Ten.

In addition to focusing on housing, Minister Croal highlighted the government’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment. An analysis of the allocations revealed that 46 percent were made to women, excluding joint applicants. He stated, “This speaks a lot to how we see equality and when we talk about independence and the overall social fabric of our country.”

“The joint applicant to date was 26 percent, and the male allocation was 28 percent of the applicants,” the minister added.

Minister Croal also emphasised the government’s focus on the youth, revealing that 53 percent of those allocated house lots are under the age of 35. He noted, “You have an opportunity at a much younger age to be allocated land and to build and own a home, starting your own family.”

Additionally, the ministry processed 7,118 certificates of titles and transport in 2024, achieving 66.4 percent of its target for distribution.

Looking ahead, Minister Croal assured that the Ministry of Housing and Water remains dedicated to continuing its work, with a clear goal to enhance the quality of life for all Guyanese through expanded housing opportunities.