Reject divisiveness, judge leaders on their track records

–Jagdeo urges Guyanese as they step into 2025

AS Guyana steps into 2025, a pivotal year for the nation, Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), delivered a heartfelt and forward-looking new year message to Guyanese citizens at home and abroad.

In his address, Jagdeo highlighted the achievements of the PPP/C government over the past year, despite challenges and called for national unity as the country prepares for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Reflecting on 2024, Jagdeo underscored the significant progress Guyana has made under the leadership of the PPP/C government.

Key achievements spanned infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare, housing, and social welfare.

In the area of infrastructure, over 3,000 community roads and 200 bridges have been built, alongside major highway expansions that eased traffic congestion and boosted economic activity.

The ground-breaking work also continued on the gas-to-energy project, with investments in solar energy bringing electrification to hinterland communities.

Regarding other human capital development initiatives, more than 60,000 jobs were created, and increased public sector salaries enhanced disposable incomes for citizens. Social measures, including increased pensions and bonuses for Disciplined Services ranks, provided relief to vulnerable populations.

Further, approximately 38,000 house lots were distributed, and affordable housing programmes improved living standards, while 50,000 scholarships were awarded, cash grants for students were expanded, 12 new hospitals are under construction and telemedicine services grew. Billions were also invested in agriculture to boost food security and exports.

In the area of environmental leadership, successful carbon-credit agreements injected billions into over 240 Amerindian village economies, while the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Jagdeo emphasised that these accomplishments were not just promises fulfilled, but a testament to the PPP’s dedication to improving the lives of all Guyanese.

A CALL FOR UNITY AND VIGILANCE

As the nation looks toward the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Jagdeo called on citizens to reflect on the progress achieved and the path forward. Stressing the importance of safeguarding democracy, he urged voters to judge leaders on the basis of their track records and to reject divisive rhetoric that undermines unity.

“The upcoming elections are not just about choosing a government—they are about safeguarding the freedoms, rights, and democratic principles that form the foundation of our nation,” Jagdeo said.

He reiterated the PPP’s pride in being the only multi-ethnic political party in Guyana, representing the country’s rich diversity.

ACCOUNTABILITY AND THE LESSONS OF THE PAST

The PPP General Secretary also reminded citizens of the importance of accountability, referencing the past transgressions of opposition parties such as the PNCR, APNU, and AFC, which he noted has a documented track record of undermining democracy and mismanaging resources.

“The transgressions of PNCR, APNU, and AFC—whether through undermining democracy, mismanaging resources, or harming our people—must not be forgotten or excused. Accountability is critical to maintaining justice, transparency, and good governance for future generations,” he said.

Jagdeo called for lessons to be learned from history to ensure transparency and good governance for future generations.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Looking ahead, Jagdeo pledged the PPP’s commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Guyana.

In calling on Guyanese to work together, transcending divisions of race and ethnicity, to create a nation of opportunity, unity, and hope for all, he said, “I wish to underscore that a united Guyana is the only path forward.

“Your support will be essential as we continue to build a nation that offers opportunity, unity, and hope for all,” he affirmed, closing his message with a wish for peace, progress, and success in the new year.