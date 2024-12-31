State of emergency declared in Trinidad and Tobago

ACTING Attorney General, Stuart Young, has outlined the specifics of a State of Emergency (SoE) declared to address escalating criminal violence in Trinidad and Tobago.

During a media conference at the Ministry of National Security in Port-of-Spain, Young emphasised that the measures aim to target violent criminal activity, particularly involving illegal firearms, ammunition, and explosives, which escalated with a spate of killings over the weekend, while also ensuring that law-abiding citizens’ rights are minimally impacted.

“There will be no curfew or restrictions on public meetings or marches at this stage,” Young stated during a media conference.

“The focus is on those engaged in criminal activities.”

Under the emergency regulations, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will receive enhanced powers, including the authority to search premises and individuals without warrants if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. Individuals found in possession of illegal firearms or in the company of those carrying such items can also face detention.

The regulations allow for the detention of individuals for up to 48 hours without charge. Beyond that period, a magistrate or senior police officer may authorise further detention for up to seven days while evidence is gathered. These provisions aim to facilitate thorough investigations into suspected criminal activities.

Additionally, the regulations suspend bail for individuals detained under the SoE. Police officers will also be empowered to stop, search, and detain individuals, vehicles, and vessels without warrants in public or private spaces.

Young confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) will be deployed in a support role to the police. Members of the TTDF, under the instructions of the Chief of Defence Staff, will have powers equivalent to those of police officers while acting under the SoE regulations.

A tribunal will be established to handle matters arising from the SoE. Young has been in communication with Acting Chief Justice, Justice of Appeal Barrow, to ensure the legal framework is in place.

Young dismissed claims that the SoE is linked to the recent mobilisation of Defence Force reserves by President Christine Kangaloo. He clarified that such mobilisations are routine during the Christmas and Carnival periods to bolster national security efforts.

The SoE, Young explained, was necessitated by intelligence indicating threats of retaliation from criminal elements. These threats involve the continued use of illegal firearms in a manner that poses heightened risks to public safety, he said.

“This is a targeted response to brazen criminal activity and the escalating use of illegal weapons that endanger the lives of law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

The Acting Attorney General assured the public that the Government remains committed to maintaining order and addressing the root causes of crime. The regulations are expected to be published shortly, outlining the scope and application of these emergency powers. (Trinidad and Tobago Guardian)