Video contradicts Granger’s assertion of not declaring victory in the 2020 elections

RECENT video footage challenges former President David Granger’s statement that he never proclaimed victory in the 2020 general and regional elections.

In a letter published in the Stabroek News, Granger stated, “I affirm that I have never ‘declared victory’ in the General and Regional Elections 2020 and I never hosted a victory party.”

He further explained that the APNU+AFC coalition’s campaign headquarters was situated on Lamaha Street, suggesting that witnesses may have mistakenly interpreted the gathering there as a victory celebration while awaiting election results.

However, a video recorded on March 5—just two days post-election—shows Granger addressing hundreds of supporters who had gathered on Lamaha Street to celebrate what was characterised as the coalition’s triumph.

“Tonight, the APNU and AFC have come to tell you thanks. We worked hard and we covered all of the regions. You know what we stand for and you have supported us,” Granger expressed to his supporters.

He went on to promise that the APNU+AFC government would improve life for Guyanese during its anticipated second term from 2020 to 2025.

“Over the next five years we are going to make life better for you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. The APNU thanks you. The AFC thanks you,” he reiterated.

Granger was not alone in declaring victory; several other notable members of the APNU+AFC also made similar claims before retracting them amid allegations of electoral fraud favouring the coalition.

Evidence surfaced indicating that senior GECOM officials manipulated figures to inflate support for the APNU+AFC while downplaying numbers for the PPP, attempting to secure a win for the coalition.

Following significant objections from local, regional, and international observers—including members of the diplomatic community and CARICOM—and a national recount that confirmed a PPP victory, the coalition retracted its victory claims and initiated efforts to undermine the election results.

Dominic Gaskin, a former APNU+AFC minister and Granger’s son-in-law, was among those who criticised the alleged rigging and urged the coalition to concede.