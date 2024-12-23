Suddie hospital conducted 644 surgeries in 2024

THE Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two performed 644 surgeries in 2024, a significant increase when compared to the 502 surgeries conducted in 2023.

This information was revealed on Friday by Omkar Persaud, a member of the hospital’s board of directors, during the graduation ceremony for the region’s newly trained healthcare professionals. The ceremony was held at the Abram Zuil Secondary School.

Persaud highlighted that despite many challenges, the hospital remains a pillar of effective and efficient healthcare services in the region.

As a Grade Four facility, Suddie Hospital is tasked with delivering high-quality care. With only one operating room, it has successfully conducted both major and minor surgeries across three main specialties, namely: General surgery, orthopaedics, and gynaecology.

“During the course of 2024, the total number of surgeries done thus far is 644, of which 48 were paediatric cases. This is a vast improvement when compared to 2023. During that year, only 502 surgeries were done,” Persaud stated.

According to Persaud, the region will increase its services in the coming year, as new machines and equipment are slated to be installed at various health facilities throughout the coast.

The additional services will also be complemented by the new state-of-the-art hospital at Lima, which is expected to be completed by June 2025.

“We do envision in the near future that the region will be able to introduce new surgical interventions. Hence, we are anticipating an increase in the number of referrals for surgical interventions like cataract and hip fractures,” Persaud said.

Suddie hospital is the main health facility in the region, where most advance services are provided.

The Ministry of Health is currently working to properly outfit the Oscar Joseph District Hospital at Charity, enabling it to function as effectively as the Suddie Public Hospital. (DPI)