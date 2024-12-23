News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Edghill threatens termination over slow progress of CJIA admin building
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing upgrades to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing upgrades to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has warned contractors that if construction of the new administrative building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport does not progress by early 2025, the project will face termination.

During a meeting with the contractors for a number of projects underway at the airport on Thursday, the Minister stressed that a detailed plan must be submitted with timelines for the completion of every aspect of the work.

Minister Edghill emphasised that there will be no extension beyond six months.

“This building must be opened and the airport staff [relocated] by June 30th. We cannot go beyond that. If by the end of January, early February, we review and we see warning signs that this is not going to happen, we have to remove the contractor and put somebody to get it finished,” he said.

The project, which is being executed by Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc, is 40 per cent completed, while the 16-month contract duration is nearly over.

The Minister stressed that the contractor must double the working hours and the staff complement to expedite these works, adding that he will not accept an unrealistic work plan.

Ongoing works at the CJIA

“I need to see a revised work plan that allows for an increase of personnel and designation, who’s looking after windows, doors…how many people, how many hours, how much time, I want it right down to the bottom,” the Minister instructed.

The $890 million administrative building is expected to house over 300 airport staff when completed.

A modern commercial centre is also under construction at the airport, designed to further enhance the travel experience of passengers.

The facility will house 15 concessions including currency exchange facilities, a restaurant and bar, food concessions, duty-free shops, kids’ play area, and ATMs. It will also include business, VIP, and executive lounges, as well as a presidential suite and a state-of-the-art conference room.

During his visit, the Minister also inspected ongoing works on the in-line baggage handling system, and the renovation of the airport’s international apron with rigid pavement, which is 38 per cent completed. (DPI)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.