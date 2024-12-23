Minister Edghill threatens termination over slow progress of CJIA admin building

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has warned contractors that if construction of the new administrative building at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport does not progress by early 2025, the project will face termination.

During a meeting with the contractors for a number of projects underway at the airport on Thursday, the Minister stressed that a detailed plan must be submitted with timelines for the completion of every aspect of the work.

Minister Edghill emphasised that there will be no extension beyond six months.

“This building must be opened and the airport staff [relocated] by June 30th. We cannot go beyond that. If by the end of January, early February, we review and we see warning signs that this is not going to happen, we have to remove the contractor and put somebody to get it finished,” he said.

The project, which is being executed by Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc, is 40 per cent completed, while the 16-month contract duration is nearly over.

The Minister stressed that the contractor must double the working hours and the staff complement to expedite these works, adding that he will not accept an unrealistic work plan.

“I need to see a revised work plan that allows for an increase of personnel and designation, who’s looking after windows, doors…how many people, how many hours, how much time, I want it right down to the bottom,” the Minister instructed.

The $890 million administrative building is expected to house over 300 airport staff when completed.

A modern commercial centre is also under construction at the airport, designed to further enhance the travel experience of passengers.

The facility will house 15 concessions including currency exchange facilities, a restaurant and bar, food concessions, duty-free shops, kids’ play area, and ATMs. It will also include business, VIP, and executive lounges, as well as a presidential suite and a state-of-the-art conference room.

During his visit, the Minister also inspected ongoing works on the in-line baggage handling system, and the renovation of the airport’s international apron with rigid pavement, which is 38 per cent completed. (DPI)