Gov’t begins $100,000 grant distribution in Region One

Minister Croal also supervised sports gear, gifts distribution during visit

THE distribution of the government’s $100,000 one-time cash grant to every Guyanese citizen aged 18 and older has officially commenced in Region One, as part of the administration’s ongoing effort to support households and stimulate economic growth.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, oversaw the first leg of the distribution at the Port Kaituma Secondary School in the Matarkai sub-district on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 envelopes containing the cash grant have been made available for registered residents, spanning areas up to Two Miles.

The initiative, announced by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on October 10, is expected to inject approximately $60 billion into the Guyanese economy, offering significant relief to families and individuals while boosting economic activity.

During his address at the distribution site, Minister Croal emphasised the importance of using the grant prudently to meet household needs and improve personal circumstances. “This initiative is a commitment by the government to enhance the well-being of all Guyanese. I encourage residents to utilise this grant wisely, whether for education, healthcare, or business ventures,” Minister Croal urged.

In a telephone conversation with the Guyana Chronicle, Minister Croal explained that the aim of this initiative is to assist the citizens of Guyana by providing relief and boosting prosperity for households across the country.

He also added that he was pleased with the swiftness with which the cheques were being distributed to the people.

While explaining the process, Minister Croal said, “to ensure that the distribution process flows smoothly, they have two separate stations for the screenings. That is, they have two large classrooms for the initial payment and one exit point for the endorsement of the cheque, and there is one room where the person is given his or her envelope. I am happy to share that everything is flowing smoothly; the only thing was that before the distribution began, the persons that were organising the lines asked that the elderly and the persons with babies come to the front of the lines. So, contrary to what is being said about a fight or any other problems with getting the cash, I am saying that that is not the case.”

He was joined by Keith Parker, Chairperson of the Matarkai sub-district Neighbourhood Democratic Council, and Margaret Lambert, the Prime Minister’s Representative for Region One, who both expressed their support for the initiative.

The cash grant distribution aligns with the government’s broader economic recovery strategy, which includes similar support initiatives such as the Because We Care cash grants for school children and various agriculture and housing sector relief measures.

Residents of Region One have welcomed the distribution with enthusiasm, citing the positive impact it will have in offsetting rising living costs and addressing immediate financial needs. According to one recipient, “This grant comes at a perfect time. I plan to use it to buy school supplies for my children and some groceries for the household.”

The government plans to expand the distribution exercise across all regions in the coming weeks, ensuring that every eligible Guyanese citizen receives the grant. Distribution centres have been strategically set up to facilitate accessibility, particularly in remote hinterland areas, where logistics and transportation often pose challenges.

This $100,000 cash grant is part of President Ali’s overarching vision to improve the livelihoods of Guyanese citizens and promote equitable growth nationwide. As the initiative progresses, the government remains focused on fostering economic resilience, reducing poverty, and enhancing quality of life for all.

In addition to his responsibilities in supervising the distribution of the financial grant within the region, Minister Croal also reported the provision of recreational equipment to various communities in the Moruca sub-district as part of a community outreach programme

The recreational equipment, according to him, was provided by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, thereby satisfying a commitment from Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. The villages of Huradiah, Waramuri, Kamwatta, Parakese, Karaburi, Manawarin, and several others all benefited from the distribution of gears.

In addition, the minister is extending Christmas cheer to the children of the region via a gift-giving initiative.