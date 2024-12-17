New Zealand on the brink following Kane Williamson’s 156

KANE Williamson scored 156 as New Zealand retained firm command over the third Test and ended up setting a mammoth target of 658 for England, who lost their openers by the end of the day.

Williamson, who got his 33rd Test ton, was the bedrock of the New Zealand innings and he stitched together useful partnerships worth 107 with Rachin Ravindra (44) and 92 with Daryl Mitchell (60). Through that England’s toil was enhanced as the lead swelled past 500 against an unrelenting batting

performance. Additionally, England was hampered with the absence of skipper Ben Stokes who left the field in the middle of his 13th over clutching his left hamstring, leaving them with a bowler short.

It paved the way for New Zealand to dig in and grind the attack out with the tone initially set by Williamson and Ravindra. The former survived a close LBW shout and saw a couple of miscues fly over the fielder’s head against Shoaib Bashir’s offspin but remained calculative around it. He brought up his hundred with a six straight down the ground of Jacob Bethell. It was his seventh Test ton at Seddon Park including a never-before five in a row at the ground. It continued a successful tour on the personal front with two fifties previously.

Ravindra, who was searching for runs himself, found the ideal situation to play largely risk-free cricket with no pressure to get the scoreboard moving. It provided an ideal foil for Williamson through large parts of the first session. But just as Ravindra was beginning to find the runs against the spinners, he fell against the run of play trying to whip Matthew Potts but got a leading edge to midoff.

That however did not deter Williamson, now past his hundred, as he got more proactive in the company of Mitchell. He started attacking the spinners more and raced away to 150. But with the second new ball around the corner, he fell top-edging a sweep off Bashir down to fine leg. England started operating with defensive fields largely as the lead began to grow but Mitchell found a way to keep the big shots going and helped himself to a fifty enroute. He too eventually fell trying to hit Jacob Bethell down the ground giving the left-arm spinner his maiden Test wicket.

Mitchell Santner used the long handle to good effect down the order swinging his way to 49 alongside Tom Blundell as England began to bring in their part-timers. Joe Root conceded over 20 in his first over but managed to get Santner out caught in the same over bringing in Tim Southee who was playing his last Test. England welcomed him with a guard of honour once again in front of an eager crowd but the innings was wrapped up quickly thereafter with Bethell bagging both Southee (caught at long-on) and Matt Henry off successive balls. It left England with a massive target of 658 to chase down.

In the short period left before stumps, England lost both their openers. Ben Duckett smashed Southee down the ground for a boundary but the veteran had the last laugh having him chop on in the same over. Zak Crawley, who had been dismissed five times previously in the series by Matt Henry, survived an LBW call against the same bowler on review once. But Henry got another one to nip in and trap him similarly in front, with the review staying with the umpire’s call this time and driving home New Zealand’s advantage by the end of the third day. (Cricbuzz)