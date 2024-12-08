Monkey Mountain gets new nursery school

THE Ministry of Education continues its drive to improve early childhood education with the commissioning of the new Monkey Mountain Nursery School on Friday.

The modern facility, accommodating 49 children, provides a safe and stimulating environment for young learners in the hinterland community, marking another milestone in the government’s commitment to equitable access to quality education.

The school is equipped with modern amenities, including bright and spacious classrooms, age-appropriate furniture, educational tools, and play areas. This environment is designed to foster creativity, curiosity, and a love for learning at an early age.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, highlighted the importance of early childhood education in shaping the future of Guyana.

Parents and community members have praised the establishment of the nursery school, noting that it relieves them of the burden of traveling long distances to access early education services. The school also provides trained teachers who are equipped to deliver high-quality instruction tailored to the needs of young children.

In addition to the nursery school, teachers in Monkey Mountain are being trained online right within the village, enabling them to enhance their skills without leaving their community. Furthermore, a secondary school is currently under construction in Monkey Mountain, representing a significant investment in the community’s educational infrastructure and ensuring that students have access to continued learning opportunities close to home.

The commissioning of the Monkey Mountain Nursery School is part of the Ministry of Education’s wider effort to expand access to nursery education across Guyana, particularly in remote and underserved areas. This initiative aligns with the government’s goal of achieving universal access to nursery education, ensuring that every child has an equal start in life.

Residents expressed their gratitude for the new school and its potential to positively impact the community for generations to come.

The Monkey Mountain Nursery School is expected to serve as a model for future early childhood education projects in the hinterland, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to reducing disparities and improving educational outcomes for all Guyanese children.