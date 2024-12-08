News Archives
Local firm leads private sector delegation at Wilson Centre event in Miami
President Dr Irfaan Ali (centre) with Dr. Rosh Khan, President of ACE Consulting Group (left) and Wazim Mowla, the VP of ACE Consulting Group
ACE Consulting Group–Guyana’s premier strategic advisory and consultancy firm–proudly led the sponsorship of the Wilson Centre Latin America Programme’s prestigious Gala and Dinner in Miami on Thursday, where His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali was honoured for his unwavering commitment to climate change action and biodiversity conservation.

Alongside their partners from Guyana–NewHayven Merchant Bank and SVC Inc.–the ACE
Consulting Group congratulates President Ali’s leadership in advancing Guyana’s Low Carbon
Development Strategy 2030, a global model that balances economic growth with environmental
preservation. The event attracted high-level U.S. government leaders, corporate CEOs, and
distinguished figures from across the Americas.

Dr. Rosh Khan, President of ACE Consulting Group, stated: “Sponsoring this event and celebrating President Ali’s achievements was an incredible honour. His leadership exemplifies the values we champion at ACE Consulting Group, particularly the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing global challenges.”

Attending the Gala alongside Dr. Khan were ACE Consulting Group’s Vice President, Mr. Wazim Mowla, and a group of special invitees. Their presence underscored the firm’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on climate resilience and sustainable development. Mr. Mowla added: “Guyana’s growing global brand is becoming synonymous with international leadership across climate resilience, clean energy production, and environmental conservation. It’s a welcome sight to see U.S. organisations recognise this and we are confident that this is one of many recognitions Guyana will receive in this space in the coming years.”
“This event was a testament to the power of leadership and partnerships in shaping a sustainable
future. ACE Consulting Group remains dedicated to playing a proactive role in advancing these
critical conversations.”

The Wilson Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions by the Wilson Centre, honours
individuals whose leadership significantly contributes to sustainability, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

ACE Consulting Group’s participation in this distinguished event highlights its role as a local firm
that is promoting Guyana’s achievements on the global stage and supporting impactful initiatives.

