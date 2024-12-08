Library opened at Campbelltown Primary School in Region 8

IN a major boost to literacy and access to educational resources, the Ministry of Education has launched a fully equipped library in the hinterland community of Campbelltown.

The facility, inaugurated by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday is part of the Ministry’s Libraries in Primary Schools Initiative, aimed at fostering a culture of reading and lifelong learning in schools across the country.

The library, housed within the newly commissioned Campbelltown Primary School, is designed to serve the school’s 48 students. Its collection features a diverse range of books, including storybooks, educational materials, reference texts, and general interest reading for all ages.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Education emphasised the critical role of libraries in empowering communities and building brighter futures.

“To the teachers in this school, with the guidance of HM, you have done so beautifully in bringing together this library. This is the kind of space that can change your children’s lives. It’s not only the classrooms, it’s what they get from these books as well,” the Education Minister said.

The Libraries in Primary Schools Initiative is a cornerstone of the ministry’s strategy to improve literacy rates nationwide by integrating libraries into primary schools, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

The programme also includes literacy workshops, teacher training, and regular updates to library collections to ensure relevance and engagement.

The Campbelltown Primary School library features comfortable reading areas, fostering a welcoming environment for young learners and adult users alike. Plans are underway to introduce literacy programmes, book clubs, and interactive sessions, further cementing the library’s role as a hub of knowledge and community development.

Parents and residents of Campbelltown have warmly welcomed the initiative, recognising its potential to bridge educational gaps and provide valuable opportunities for their children.

The establishment of the Campbelltown library reflects the Ministry of Education’s commitment to equitable access to educational resources. It is a vital step in ensuring that no child is left behind, regardless of geography.