Guyana, China to work on reducing trade barriers

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and the State Administration for Market Regulation (National Standardisation Administration) of the People’s Republic of China (SAMR/SAC) have entered into a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing co-operation in the field of standardisation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Friday with both parties expressing their commitment to advancing technical innovation and reducing trade barriers through harmonised standards.

Executive Director of GNBS, Trevor Bassoo, and outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, signed the MoU, which is set to foster collaboration in international standardisation, information sharing, and the adoption of standards that align with international guidelines; particularly in key areas such as climate change, smart city development, digital technology, and sustainable development.

Bassoo emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, “This MoU signals a strengthened relationship between the Standards Bodies of Guyana and China. The signing of this MoU is a symbol of our commitment towards improving trade relationships through the development and promotion of Standardisation.”

Further, he noted, “There is a lot we can learn from the people of China, especially in the area of technology and we intend to make the best of the opportunities. We also extend our open arms to co-operate with our counterparts in China and lend support in areas that we can.”

In her remarks, Ambassador Haiyan shared, “I am happy that we can sign this MoU today. I believe that the signing of this MoU will help to lower costs and further improve the quality of our economies, and this is very important to us. This MoU opens doors for potential investments between our countries moving forward.”

The Ambassador further added, “This is a significant moment for us, and I am proud to state this partnership will be mutually beneficial for China as well; there are many opportunities to learn from each other in areas of Standardisation.”

The MoU tackles a number of areas and key aspects that will ensure the development of trade between the two countries. Among the interesting aspects of the agreement is the exchange of Information, which comes in the form of sharing of national standards, publications, and best practices. Collaboration in joint research and workshops will also be done, with the two nations aiming to organise workshops and conduct joint research in specific fields.

Moreover, training will also be facilitated, to promote standardisation capacity building through bilateral training programmes. Additionally, the MoU caters for vibrant participation, with both nations participating in each other’s important activities throughout the sector.

The MoU also aims to integrate standardisation resources into the Standards Information Platform among Belt and Road Partner Countries of Africa, Europe and Asia, fostering greater accessibility and use of standards information by stakeholders.

This agreement will remain in force for five years and can be renewed upon mutual agreement. It signifies a strong step forward in aligning Guyana’s standards with international best practices, ultimately benefitting industries and consumers alike.

This collaboration promises to enhance Guyana’s economic and industrial landscape while reinforcing its commitment to international co-operation in standardisation.