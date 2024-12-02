Pepsi Hikers, Toronto Lions and Queens Park emerge winners

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival Day 4…

Saints Hockey Club put on an awesome display which required Queens Park Hockey Club to pull on all their experience to overcome the young side on Saturday in the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Festival ongoing at the National Gymnasium.

A converted penalty corner saw Queens Park taking the lead in the 3rd minute of play but Saints showed their tenacity and quality thereafter as Keeland Cummings, Shakeem Fausette and Baraka Garnett came to the fore with field goals in the first and second quarter to overturn the advantage 3-1.

Queens Park, boasting an experienced side would rise like the phoenix near the end of the third period as top player Jordan Vieira proved instrumental piloting a hat trick of goals to narrow 4-3 victory to leave left Saints empty handed.

Queens Park then battered TT Police Force Side 5-2 with Vieira scoring a double.

Pepsi Hiker also defeated TT police side 4-3 in almost identical fashion, the T&T side went in front after a Roger Daniel goal before Jamarj Assanah showed why he highly regarded as one of the country’s best players, scoring a triple in the 16th, 20th and 29th minutes respectively a make it a 3-1 game.

Veteran Devin Munroe rolled back the years to register a fabulous goal to extend the lead 4-1.

Trinidad Police Side had two late goals to make it a close contest but Hikers held on for the victory 4-3.

Meanwhile Toronto Lions also edged TT Police side 4-3 in the men’s clash and YMCA Old Fort and Lions played to a draw 0-0.

Over the in women’s category GBTI GCC defeated TT Police 2-nil compliments of goals from Rebecca Ferreira and Abosaide Cadogan.

George United was the biggest winners in the women category as they effected an 11-nil thrashing on YMCA Old Fort, Alana Lewis scored 4 goals with doubles for Savannah De Freitas and Zene Henry as they won it easy.

YMCA Old Fort ladies and T&T police played to a 1 all draw.

The over 35 division saw an impressive showing for Toronto Lions as they got the better of old fort expendables 11-nil.

Inderjeet Singh and Satnam Dosanjh had a triples with a pair of goals for Jeewanjot Singh.

Hikers old boys also beat TT Masters 5-2 with Devin Munroe in fine touch as he captured 4 goals and Timothy Jonas scoring the other in a dominate display.

Fernando Beatrice and Derek Tang Nian scored T&T masters goals.