Labour Ministry launches investigation into WBD workplace fatality

A 57-year-old security guard and handyman, identified as Pharbodan Rampersaud, is now deceased following a workplace accident on November 28, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Labour, its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has initiated investigations into the fatal workplace accident involving Rampersaud, a resident of 1003 Belle West Housing Scheme.

A report by the ministry stated that Rampersaud was employed by DSC Construction.

Preliminary findings indicate that, at approximately 16:55 hours, Deodat Charran, the employer and driver along with Rampersaud, were transporting a machine roller in a lorry from the northern carriageway on Canal Number Two Road to the DSC Construction site located at Lot 1321 Belle West Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara.

It was mentioned that during the process Rampersaud became trapped between the front of the truck’s cargo body and the machine roller.

A passerby noticed the incident and immediately alerted the driver, who then stopped the lorry and confirmed the situation.

Rampersaud was assisted by the driver and concerned citizens and transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation is being led by OSH Officer, Johana Vaughn, and will continue into the coming week.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

At this time, Minister Hamilton reiterates to employers and employees the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents that can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.