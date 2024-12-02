Human Services Ministry to commence distribution of pension books in five regions

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) has announced that it will commence the distribution of old-age pension books in five regions starting December 5, 2024. These are Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10.

According to the ministry a detailed schedule of venues, dates and times will be published in the newspapers and on social media, so that pensioners can be informed.

The ministry encourages all pensioners to follow the published schedules, as the books will be distributed in specific clusters in every region and in communities.

The ministry stated: “We are urging that you go only to the venue that matches your address. Books will not be delivered outside of those clusters or across regions. The exercise is very specific, and is done in a manner to reduce travel outside of communities to uplift books. Updated schedules will be published each week to keep pensioners informed where to go to uplift their books.”

Additionally, it was announced that all distribution exercises are expected to start at 08:30hrs and will proceed in an orderly manner to ensure that pensioners are served efficiently and quickly.

The ministry is urging that pensioners not visit distribution sites in the wee hours of the morning, as they will all be served when they get there throughout the day.

It was further noted that while the ministry does not want pensioners’ wait time to be a lengthy one, it is impossible to serve each person at the same time. Because the sites will also be open for more than one day at each location to facilitate the numbers of persons, the ministry noted that everyone should not go on the first day. Sites will close daily at 16:30hrs.

Moreover, the ministry is asking the public not to bring shut-in cases to the sites as the delivery to those pensioners will be done at their homes. Instead, such persons can be registered by contacting the ministry’s offices or on site.

The ministry said: “We are working diligently to make the process as seamless as possible for all 73,000 pensioners, and we ask for the co-operation at all sites. We also remind pensioners of the banking and MMG options which do not require books. Monies will be deposited within the first five days of every month. Please do not go to locations before checking the schedule to see where your community will be served. We thank you very much.”