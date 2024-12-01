Georgetown Rotary Club leads restoration of Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home

THE Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home at D’urban Backlands has received a transformative facelift thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Guyana Red Cross Society, and members of the community.



On Saturday, a plaque was unveiled to mark the completion of the extensive restoration project, which promises to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for the children housed there.

Past President and Project Coordinator of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Sheldon Hazelwood, shared the journey behind the ambitious initiative. Hazelwood, who became a Rotarian in 2022, regularly visited the facility to deliver donations. Noting the dire condition of the aged structure, he envisioned improving its living conditions. Upon assuming the presidency of the club in July 2022, he took steps to bring this vision to life.

Hazelwood initiated discussions with representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, starting in August 2022. After months of deliberation, approval and funding were secured in January 2023, paving the way for the project.

Restoration Highlights

The restoration, led by contractor Ravin Bim, began in April 2023 and was completed in November 2024. Among the significant upgrades were: Replacement of the leaking roof with new zinc sheets; Reconstruction of a dilapidated annex; Restoration of the kitchen, bathrooms, and exterior walls, complete with new tiles; Re-painting of the entire building, supported by paint donations and community volunteers; Installation of a literacy area and new sheds; and upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems, and plans for new water tanks to ensure adequate supply.

Hazelwood noted that even the playfield and dormitory received much-needed attention, ensuring a holistic upgrade to the facility.

A Community Effort

The $60M restoration project was primarily funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which contributed 90 per cent of the budget. The Government of Guyana provided $2.5M, with additional support from the Rotary Club of Georgetown and the Guyana Red Cross Society. Community members also played an integral role, contributing both resources and labour.

Diane and Kory Sellers, representatives of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, expressed their satisfaction with the project’s outcome. They highlighted the church’s commitment to global humanitarian efforts, with donations totaling US$1.1B worldwide, and their gratitude for the opportunity to improve the lives of Guyanese children.

Dorothy Fraser, Secretary General of the Guyana Red Cross Society, thanked all contributors for their roles in enhancing the facility for the children, many of whom come from challenging circumstances. She emphasised the importance of continued partnerships to sustain the home’s operations.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, symbolising the collective effort that brought the project to fruition. The Rotary Club of Georgetown also donated toys and educational materials, underscoring their commitment to the children’s well-being.

The newly restored Red Cross Children’s Convalescent Home stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion, offering hope and better living conditions to its young residents.