$100k cash grant: Registration for NIS pensioners set to start Monday

THE government on Friday announced that National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners across the country can now register to receive the one-time cash grant of $100,000.

The registration process will take place from December 2 to December 6, 2024 at NIS offices nationwide. The government has urged all pensioners to ensure they register within this period to receive the financial assistance.

Registration will open Monday through Thursday from 07:30hrs to 16:30hrs, with extended hours on Friday from 07:30hrs to 15:30hrs.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), pensioners can visit the Mabaruma Compound in the North West District, while in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the office at Anna Regina, on the Essequibo Coast, will be open.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has multiple locations: Lot 11 Public Road, Klien Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and Leonora, on the West Coast Demerara (WCD).

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), pensioners can register at offices located on Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown; Camp and Bent Streets, Georgetown; First Street, Melanie Damishania, East Coast Demerara (ECD); and Lot 2, Seskendren, in Mahaicony, ECD.

Offices that are situated in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, and multiple locations in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), include 14B Free Yard, Port Mourant; Lot 8 Springlands, Corriverton; and 01-106 Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam.

Additionally, registration is available in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) at Triangle Street, Bartica; in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) at the Regional Democratic Council; and in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) at 50-51 David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

The government has announced that additional registration locations for pensioners will be made available shortly.

To complete the registration, pensioners must present a valid national identification card or passport.

For further assistance or more information, pensioners can call telephone numbers: 750-0620, 750-0622, or 750-0554.

Every Guyanese age 18 and older are eligible for the $100,000 cash-grant initiative, which was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on October 16, 2024.

This one-time grant is part of a series of measures being taken by the government to improve the quality of life of every qualified Guyanese, placing over $60 billion into their pockets.