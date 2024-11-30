New $239.8M magistrate’s court, living quarters commissioned at Port Kaituma

A NEW $239.8 million magistrate’s court and living quarters was commissioned at Port Kaituma, Region One.

This forms part of the government’s continued effort to support and improve the administration of Justice in Guyana.

The unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday was led by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill.

This landmark facility, the first of its kind in the area, will serve approximately 800 residents of Port Kaituma, and a broader population of 18,000 across the region.

It replaces the arrangement where court sessions were held in Matthews Ridge, and, most recently, at the police station.

This development addresses longstanding challenges, including the burden of travel for legal services, which often strained resources, posing barriers for those who needed justice most.

The court serves as a statement that justice should be close to home by ensuring access for all.

Minister Nandlall, during his address reiterated the government’s commitment to the Rule of Law and the constitutional rights of every Guyanese, regardless of their geological location.

Underscoring the importance of this achievement in improving the judicial infrastructure, he noted that years ago, such a facility would have been deemed impossible.

“Today you are here to see it as a reality and that is our commitment as a government to work with every sector of our country and work in every sector of our country to ensure that the highest quality of services is delivered to the people or country where so ever, they are located,” the AG stated.

Further demonstrating the importance of the justice system, the minister said a people without justice will never advance, as he highlighted the clear connection between a functional justice system and the social and economic well-being of a nation.

The building includes modern amenities, a spacious courtroom, and three living quarters for the magistrate, court clerk, and staff.

It will also host services for domestic violence cases, probation, and social work, further demonstrating the judiciary’s responsiveness to public needs.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the court will reduce bottlenecks in the judicial system, leading to greater efficiency.

“The opening of this Magistrate Court marks a meaningful fulfilment of a promise made to the people within this catchment area. It represents a critical expansion within the Judicial network of Guyana by addressing the growing needs of our citizens,” the minister stated.

Similar facilities are set to be opened in Mabaruma and Mahdia shortly to ensure the judiciary’s mission remains to uphold the rule of law and provide fair, transparent, and efficient access to justice is being executed, while fostering public trust and confidence.

Meanwhile, presentations were made by Vice-Chairperson Anasha Peters, and the Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Hon. Mme. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards. (DPI)