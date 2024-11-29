Prison, Fire Service slated for a major overhaul

–as Ministry of Home Affairs commits to improving living and working conditions for staff

THE Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday signed some G$1.1 billion worth of contracts to execute critical projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and operational efficiency of the many agencies under its purview.

Topping the list of the 11 contracts that were signed that day is the Mazaruni Prison, with works amounting to close to G$5M or thereabouts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr. Andre Ally, besides emphasising the government’s unwavering commitment to upgrading the various facilities of the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service, also underscored the importance of timely project completion and strict adherence to safety protocols, since worker welfare is top priority.

He also stressed the need for projects to meet the ministry’s standards for high-quality infrastructure and sustainable development.

Ally said that the proposed projects are all part of the ministry’s broader mission to modernise infrastructure and foster a safer, more efficient environment for public services. The investments, he said, signal a significant step forward in ensuring better facilities for both workers and citizens.

In closing, he said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to development and improving the conditions under which our workforce operates. Contractors must deliver on time, meet quality standards, and prioritise safety to ensure the successful completion of these initiatives.” (Indrawattie Natram)