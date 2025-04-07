-President Ali says as he rejects claims gov’t is targetting the Mohameds

-emphasises GRA’s duty to act in the interest of the country

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) efforts to recover taxes on luxury vehicles belonging to businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

The Guyanese leader rejected claims that the government is engaging in victimisation, suggesting that the narrative surrounding the issue is being spun to fit a particular agenda.

“The GRA made it very clear that there is something called post audit, and they made it clear that our international partners, international tax agency, were working with them and they have a duty and responsibility when information comes before them to act in the interest of the rule of law, to act in the interest of the country,” the Head of State said during a community engagement in Region Three.

President Ali’s comments were aimed at clarifying the government’s position on the matter, assuring the public that no one is being denied the opportunity to challenge actions through the courts if they so choose.

“We don’t deny anyone their rights. They can go to court and challenge it. How is that victimisation by the government? …it suits a particular narrative.”

About a week ago, Attorney-General Anil Nandlall SC, confirmed that Guyana had received a ‘sufficient volume of information’ from the United States Department of Justice on the alleged transgressions of Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

On Saturday, the GRA said its officers encountered an ‘angry mob’ during an attempt to enforce the law by taking possession of several vehicles, decrying the intimidation.

The GRA noted that the officers were forced to “retreat in fear for their lives.”

Later reports disclosed that a High Court Judge granted a temporary order against the GRA’s seizure of a fleet of luxury vehicles from businessman.

Judge Gino Persaud has fixed Thursday, April 10, for the GRA to file responses to Azruddin Mohamed’s application for a judicial review and full application, following two virtual hearings.

The GRA has since vowed to press on with its processes in accordance with the law and reminded the public that the seizure and possession of vehicles for taxes and breaches to remigrant and duty-free agreements are nothing new.

“Hundreds (100s) of such cases are carried out yearly when there are breaches by re-migrants, public servants, breaches to Investment Agreements and even when Tax Exempt Agencies and diplomats do not abide by the agreements by which such vehicles are entered free of, or subject to reduced duty. This particular activity results in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections on an annual basis”, the GRA said.

Back in June 2024, the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the father and son duo pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller has said that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10,000 (10 thousand) kilogrammes of gold from import-and-export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.

According to the GRA, the details of the vehicles to be seized are as follows:

one 2020 Ferrari PAD 5000 in the name of Hana Mohamed, with additional taxes of $479,743, 489 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Land Rover Range Rover PAC 9000 in the name of Leslie Khan with additional taxes of $61,485,982 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Rolls Royce PAE 5000 in the name of Bibi Mohamed with additional taxes of $320,064,246 for breach of the re-migrant requirements, one 2020 Lamborghini Roadster PZZ 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed with additional taxes of $371,775,168 for false declaration of value, one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value and one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 3000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.