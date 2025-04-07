Water-supply systems commissioned in three remote Region Nine villages

RESIDENTS of the far-flung villages of Rukumuta, Tiperu and Yurong Paru in the South Pakaraimas, Region Nine, are the latest beneficiaries of improved access to clean and reliable water following the commissioning of new water supply systems by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

Simple commissioning ceremonies which were held on Thursday, saw the attendance of Regional Vice-Chairman Mr. Bertie Xavier, Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Hinterland Services Director Mr. Ramchand Jailal, and other officials, who joined residents in celebrating the latest intervention by the current administration to improve the lives of Guyanese living across Guyana.

In Rukumuta, located about 28 miles from central Karasabai and home to 329 residents, only about 50 per cent of the population previously had access to potable water via a drilled well, elevated storage, and natural springs.

The new water-supply system is a $30 million investment by the government, a project executed by Q&A Construction. The project included the installation of a distribution network, construction of elevated storage, and service connections across the community resulting in 95 percent coverage of water supply in the villages, which previously experienced water woes.

Meanwhile, in Tiperu, the oldest village in the Karasabai sub-district with a population of about 350 natives, the water coverage has increased from an all-time low of 32 per cent to a whopping 95 per cent.

Previously, residents depended on surface water sources, and a drilled well with elevated storage. The new $22M government-funded project involved drilling a new well, expansion of the distribution network, and installing service connections in partnership with the Village Council.

Minister Croal, who was on-hand to commission the new water supply systems in both villages emphasised the government’s continued commitment to bridging development gaps and promoting equity in infrastructure across Guyana.

“The work we are doing reflects our government’s commitment to bridging development gaps and empowering communities,” remarked the Minister.

In addition, to Rukumuta and Tiperu, a third system was also commissioned in Yurong Paru during the minister’s visit to the region, bringing water coverage in that community to 95 per cent, as well. The project was completed at a cost of $23M bringing much-needed water supply to locals.

These developments form part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Housing and Water to enhance water access in hinterland communities, ensuring that all citizens—regardless of location—benefit from basic and essential services.