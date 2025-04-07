-Thandi McAllister pledges full support for President Ali’s re-election bid

IN a passionate endorsement of President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s leadership, former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive member and youth leader, Thandi McAllister, on Sunday declared that the Guyanese leader is a “man of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

McAllister, who resigned from the PNCR in 2021, threw her full support behind President Ali’s re-election bid, urging voters to trust him with another term to continue the transformation of Guyana.

Standing beside the President at a mid-morning public meeting in Belle West Canal #2, Region Three, McAllister emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections, calling them pivotal for the future of the country.

“These elections that are upcoming will determine the future of our country,” she said, before adding, “I want to encourage you to stay the course with my friend and brother.”

The attorney, who has known President Ali for many years, spoke passionately about the strides the country has made under his leadership.

“You have seen first hand the development from 2020 to date. Imagine what he will do with another term. I trust his vision; I trust his word. His word is his bond, and I have proven that. I have known him for many years, and I am saying to you to trust him with another term, trust him with Guyana’s future. He has demonstrated that he is a man for all seasons. He has demonstrated that he is a President of the people, by the people and for the people and Region Three, in these elections, your votes are critical,” McAllister stated.

McAllister went on to praise the President’s unwavering commitment to the people of Guyana, describing him as a “man for all seasons” who has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the nation’s progress.

Prior to her resignation from the PNCR, McAllister held the position of Chairman of the party’s Region Three arm. Her endorsement on Sunday signals a significant shift in political allegiance.